checkAd

Aspen Technology Announces Date of First-Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in asset optimization software, today announced that it will release financial results for its first-quarter fiscal 2022, ended September 30, 2021, after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

AspenTech will host a conference call and webcast presentation on October 27, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the company's financial results, business outlook, and related corporate and financial matters.

The live dial-in number is (866) 471-3828 (domestic) or (678) 509-7573 (international), conference ID code 6994407. Interested parties may also listen to a live webcast of the call by logging on to the Investor Relations section of AspenTech’s website, http://ir.aspentech.com/, and clicking on the “webcast” link. A replay of the call will be archived on AspenTech’s website and will also be available via telephone at (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406, conference ID code 6994407, through November 3, 2021.

About AspenTech

Aspen Technology (AspenTech) is a global leader in asset optimization software. Its solutions address complex, industrial environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. AspenTech uniquely combines decades of process modelling expertise with artificial intelligence. Its purpose-built software platform automates knowledge work and builds sustainable competitive advantage by delivering high returns over the entire asset lifecycle. As a result, companies in capital-intensive industries can maximize uptime and push the limits of performance, running their assets safer, greener, longer and faster. Visit AspenTech.com to find out more.

2021 Aspen Technology, Inc. AspenTech, aspenONE, and the Aspen leaf logo are trademarks of Aspen Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Aspen Technology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aspen Technology Announces Date of First-Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in asset optimization software, today announced that it will release financial results for its first-quarter fiscal 2022, ended September 30, 2021, after the U.S. financial markets close on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Giuliano Di Vitantonio Appointed CEO of AtlasEdge — AtlasEdge Announces Key Strategic Partnership ...
FRMO Corp. Appoints Three New Directors
BrainChip Returns to the Linley Processor Conference with Discussion of Next-Generation AI-Enabled ...
Moderna Announces FDA Advisory Committee Unanimously Votes in Support of Emergency Use for a ...
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
Virgin Galactic Begins Planned Vehicle Enhancement and Modification Period; Unity 23 Test Flight ...
ADTRAN, Inc. Pre-Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2021 and Provides Current ...
Onxeo Further strengthens its Board of Directors with two Seasoned Personalities from the ...
Walgreens Boots Alliance Makes $5.2 Billion Investment in VillageMD to Deliver Value-Based Primary ...
Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Comments on Delaware Court Decision
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(25) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Sesen Bio Expands CMC and Clinical Teams
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(25) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.10.21ASPENTECH INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Aspen Technology, Inc. - AZPN
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.10.21Aspen Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Aspen Technology, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – AZPN
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.10.21Emerson to Accelerate Software Strategy to Capitalize on High Growth Industry Verticals and Technology Segments in Transaction with AspenTech
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten