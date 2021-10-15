Bio-Rad to Report Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Thursday, October 28, 2021

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb), a global leader of life science research and clinical diagnostic products, will report financial results for the third quarter 2021 on Thursday, October 28, 2021, following the close of the market. The company will discuss these results in a conference call scheduled for 2 PM Pacific Time (5 PM Eastern Time) that day.

To listen, call 844-200-6205 within the U.S. or 929-526-1599 outside the U.S., access code: 535686. You may also listen to the conference call live via webcast that is available on the “Investor Relations” section of our website under “Quarterly Results” at bio-rad.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for up to a year.