checkAd

ERES REIT Declares October 2021 Monthly Distribution

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: ERE.UN, “ERES”) is pleased to announce that the trustees of ERES have declared the October 2021 monthly cash distribution of €0.00917 per Unit and Class B LP Unit (the “October Distribution”), being equivalent to €0.110 per Unit annualized. The distribution will be payable to holders of the Units and Class B LP Units (the “Unitholders”) of record on October 29, 2021, with payment on November 15, 2021.

The Euro-denominated distribution will be paid in Canadian dollars based on the exchange rate on the date of payment (estimated C$0.01317 per Unit and Class B LP Unit). Registered Unitholders will be provided with an option to elect to receive such distribution in Euros rather than Canadian dollars. If no such election is made, registered Unitholders will be paid the distribution in Canadian dollars based on the above exchange rate mechanism. Beneficial Unitholders will not have an option to elect to receive the distribution in Euros. The final cash distribution in respect of September 2021 was C$0.01317 per Unit and Class B LP Unit.

To encourage participation and reward our loyal Unitholders, investors registered in our Distribution Reinvestment Plan will continue to receive an additional amount equal to 5% of their distributions paid in the form of additional Units.

ERES intends to continue to make regular monthly distributions, subject to the discretion of the ERES Board of Trustees. ERES continues to target an AFFO payout ratio in the range of 80% to 90%. ERES Limited Partnership will make corresponding cash distributions to holders of Class B LP Units.

About ERES

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s Units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused, multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality, multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands. ERES owns a portfolio of 141 multi-residential properties, comprised of 6,183 suites and ancillary retail space located in the Netherlands, and owns one office property in Germany and one office property in Belgium.

ERES’s registered and principal business office is located at 11 Church Street, Suite 401, Toronto, Ontario M5E 1W1.

For more information, please visit our website at www.eresreit.com.

For further information  
ERES ERES
Mr. Phillip Burns Mr. Stephen Co
Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
416.354.0167 416.306.3009
p.burns@eresreit.com s.co@eresreit.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ERES REIT Declares October 2021 Monthly Distribution TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: ERE.UN, “ERES”) is pleased to announce that the trustees of ERES have declared the October 2021 monthly cash distribution of €0.00917 per Unit and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ElectraMeccanica Announces Strategic Agreement with Bosch to Launch Initial Service Network for ...
Majic Signs LOI to Acquire Majority Interest in PCEX Cryptocurrency Exchange
Nass Valley Signs Partnership Agreement With FreeSpace Social
Plug Power Hosts 2021 Plug Symposium
BASF partners with WBENC to advance supplier diversity and inclusion, launches new Chemical ...
Levitee Labs Appoints Dr. Mohammed Mosli as Chief People Officer of Levitee Clinics and Pharmacies ...
Nevada Gold Mines Completes Exchange Transaction to Consolidate South Arturo Property
Luckin Coffee Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan
Osino Announces Upsizing of Previously Announced Private Placement
BCB Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.16 Per Share
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Ranchero Gold Corp. Completes RTO Transaction
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
PAOG Confirms Plans For First CBD Nutraceutical Revenue In 2021 Targeting $16 Billion Market
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...