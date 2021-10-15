Gowest Gold Completes Debt Conversion
TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gowest Gold Ltd. (“Gowest” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: GWA) announced today that, effective October 15, 2021, it has completed its
previously reported (see Gowest news release dated July 26, 2021) conversion of an aggregate of $18,024,088 of debt (the “Debt“) owed to four separate creditors (the
“Creditors”) into equity of Gowest (the “Transaction”). The Debt, which was incurred by the Company to support operations since 2017, was converted into common
shares of Gowest at a conversion price of $0.25 per share, resulting in the issuance of an aggregate of 72,096,350 common shares of Gowest.
Additional details concerning the Debt converted by each of the participating Creditors are set out below:
- Greenwater Investment Hong Kong Limited (“Greenwater”) converted $6,285,194 of principal and accumulated interest into 25,140,774 common shares, representing approximately 16.3% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Gowest following the completion of the Transaction. Meirong Yuan, a director of Gowest, is also a director and minority (non-controlling) shareholder of Greenwater. The principal and interest converted by Greenwater represents approximately one-half of the outstanding principal and accumulated interest owed to it. The remaining portion of the debt owed to Greenwater, being a principal amount of US$3,500,000, with repayment obligations being extended by 12 months, otherwise remains outstanding according to its original terms.
- Inner Mongolia Jinshengda Investment Co. Ltd. (“Jinshengda”) converted $5,858,552 of principal and accumulated interest into 23,434,208 common shares, representing approximately 15.2% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Gowest following the completion of the Transaction. All amounts owing by the Corporation to Jinshengda have now been satisfied in full.
- Lush Land Investment Canada Inc. (“Lush Land”) converted $5,568,205 of principal and accumulated interest into 22,272,820 common shares, representing approximately 14.4% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Gowest following the completion of the Transaction. Meirong Yuan, a director of Gowest, is also a director and minority (non-controlling) shareholder of Lush Land. All amounts owing by the Corporation to Lush Land have now been satisfied in full.
- C. Fraser Elliott, the Chairman of Gowest, converted $312,137 of principal and accumulated interest into 1,248,548 common shares. All amounts owing by the Corporation to Mr. Elliott have now been satisfied in full.
The Transaction is intended to improve the financial condition of the Company as Gowest had insufficient cash on hand, and no immediate source of cash that would be sufficient to satisfy the Debt. No new Control Person (as defined under the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) was created pursuant to the Transaction.
