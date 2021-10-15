Gowest Gold Completes Debt Conversion

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gowest Gold Ltd. (“Gowest” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: GWA) announced today that, effective October 15, 2021, it has completed its previously reported (see Gowest news release dated July 26, 2021) conversion of an aggregate of $18,024,088 of debt (the “Debt“) owed to four separate creditors (the “Creditors”) into equity of Gowest (the “Transaction”). The Debt, which was incurred by the Company to support operations since 2017, was converted into common shares of Gowest at a conversion price of $0.25 per share, resulting in the issuance of an aggregate of 72,096,350 common shares of Gowest.



Additional details concerning the Debt converted by each of the participating Creditors are set out below: