B2Digital’s B2FS 136 Mississippi Debut Sets New Company Record, Next Up is B2FS 137 in Chattanooga on October 23

Tampa, FL, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company” or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is very pleased to report that the Company’s B2 Fighting Series debut event, B2FS 136, in Mississippi on Saturday night was its strongest ever in a new state. The Company is also preparing to return to the Chattanooga Convention Center in downtown Chattanooga for B2FS 137 next Saturday night, October 23, for an action-packed MMA showdown between some of the top talent on the B2FS roster.



“A huge crowd filled the Jackson Convention Complex as the B2 Fighting Series made its Mississippi debut,” commented Brandon ‘Hardrock’ Higdon, B2’s Matchmaker. “In the main event, Lindsey Jones put the entire Pro Welterweight roster on notice as he defeated veteran James Freeman in under 40 seconds by technical submission to move to 4-0 as a pro. Dustin Dipuma improved to 2-0 with his win over the returning Melvin Smith. And Richard Craig became the new B2FS South Heavyweight Amateur Champion with his first-round stoppage of JD Jenkins. All in all, it was an awesome fight card in front of an awesome crowd, and we definitely can’t wait to get back to Mississippi for another great night of fights.”

In all, B2FS 136 saw a series of compelling matchups involving fighters hailing from 9 different states before a record debut-night crowd at the Jackson Convention Complex in Jackson, Mississippi. Management notes that debut nights for the B2FS tend to average around $12k in total sales. The total take on Saturday’s Mississippi debut was over $20k, which was a new record for a new state debut.

For its next event, the B2 Fighting Series will head back to the Chattanooga Convention Center in downtown Chattanooga for B2FS 137 on October 23.

What: B2 Fighting Series 137, Amateur and Professional LIVE MMA

Where: Chattanooga Convention Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee

When: Saturday, October 23. Doors open at 6pm ET. PPV Broadcast starts at 7pm ET.

Higdon continued, “On October 23rd, we return to Chattanooga. In the main event, fans can look forward to Undefeated Middleweight prospect Austin Trotman, who is coached by UFC’s Derek Brunson. Trotman will take on Alabama football standout and top MMA prospect Marcel Stamps. These two will battle it out in a bout scheduled for 5 rounds to determine the new B2FS pro Middleweight champ. In the co-main event, former UFC fighter Dan Stittgen is set to take on top Georgia welterweight Robert Hale. When B2 comes to Chattanooga, we look forward to showing the fans the top B2 Fighters!”