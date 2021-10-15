checkAd

B2Digital’s B2FS 136 Mississippi Debut Sets New Company Record, Next Up is B2FS 137 in Chattanooga on October 23

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Tampa, FL, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company” or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is very pleased to report that the Company’s B2 Fighting Series debut event, B2FS 136, in Mississippi on Saturday night was its strongest ever in a new state. The Company is also preparing to return to the Chattanooga Convention Center in downtown Chattanooga for B2FS 137 next Saturday night, October 23, for an action-packed MMA showdown between some of the top talent on the B2FS roster.

“A huge crowd filled the Jackson Convention Complex as the B2 Fighting Series made its Mississippi debut,” commented Brandon ‘Hardrock’ Higdon, B2’s Matchmaker. “In the main event, Lindsey Jones put the entire Pro Welterweight roster on notice as he defeated veteran James Freeman in under 40 seconds by technical submission to move to 4-0 as a pro. Dustin Dipuma improved to 2-0 with his win over the returning Melvin Smith. And Richard Craig became the new B2FS South Heavyweight Amateur Champion with his first-round stoppage of JD Jenkins. All in all, it was an awesome fight card in front of an awesome crowd, and we definitely can’t wait to get back to Mississippi for another great night of fights.”

In all, B2FS 136 saw a series of compelling matchups involving fighters hailing from 9 different states before a record debut-night crowd at the Jackson Convention Complex in Jackson, Mississippi. Management notes that debut nights for the B2FS tend to average around $12k in total sales. The total take on Saturday’s Mississippi debut was over $20k, which was a new record for a new state debut.

For its next event, the B2 Fighting Series will head back to the Chattanooga Convention Center in downtown Chattanooga for B2FS 137 on October 23.

What:  B2 Fighting Series 137, Amateur and Professional LIVE MMA
Where:  Chattanooga Convention Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee
When:  Saturday, October 23. Doors open at 6pm ET. PPV Broadcast starts at 7pm ET.

Higdon continued, “On October 23rd, we return to Chattanooga. In the main event, fans can look forward to Undefeated Middleweight prospect Austin Trotman, who is coached by UFC’s Derek Brunson. Trotman will take on Alabama football standout and top MMA prospect Marcel Stamps. These two will battle it out in a bout scheduled for 5 rounds to determine the new B2FS pro Middleweight champ. In the co-main event, former UFC fighter Dan Stittgen is set to take on top Georgia welterweight Robert Hale. When B2 comes to Chattanooga, we look forward to showing the fans the top B2 Fighters!”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

B2Digital’s B2FS 136 Mississippi Debut Sets New Company Record, Next Up is B2FS 137 in Chattanooga on October 23 Tampa, FL, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company” or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is very pleased to report that the Company’s B2 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ElectraMeccanica Announces Strategic Agreement with Bosch to Launch Initial Service Network for ...
Majic Signs LOI to Acquire Majority Interest in PCEX Cryptocurrency Exchange
Nass Valley Signs Partnership Agreement With FreeSpace Social
Plug Power Hosts 2021 Plug Symposium
BASF partners with WBENC to advance supplier diversity and inclusion, launches new Chemical ...
Levitee Labs Appoints Dr. Mohammed Mosli as Chief People Officer of Levitee Clinics and Pharmacies ...
Nevada Gold Mines Completes Exchange Transaction to Consolidate South Arturo Property
Luckin Coffee Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan
Osino Announces Upsizing of Previously Announced Private Placement
BCB Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.16 Per Share
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Ranchero Gold Corp. Completes RTO Transaction
Barrick Commissions Africa’s First PhotonAssay Laboratory
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
PAOG Confirms Plans For First CBD Nutraceutical Revenue In 2021 Targeting $16 Billion Market
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...