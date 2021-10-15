checkAd

Sotera Health Announces Q3 2021 Earnings Release Date

CLEVELAND, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotera Health Company (Nasdaq: SHC), a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry, today announced its plans to release its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021 before market open on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Following the release, management will hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s operating highlights and financial results.

To participate in the live call, please dial 1-833-303-1211 if dialing-in from the United States or Canada, or 1-918-922-6527 if dialing-in from other locations. Please join the conference call at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time using conference ID 6589963. A live webcast of the conference call and accompanying materials may also be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.soterahealth.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available later in the day on November 10.  

In addition, updates can be found from time to time on recent developments in matters relevant to investors on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.soterahealth.com/special-notices.

About Sotera Health
Sotera Health Company is a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry. Sotera Health goes to market through three businesses – Sterigenics, Nordion and Nelson Labs. Sotera Health is committed to its mission, Safeguarding Global Health.

Contacts  
Sally J. Curley, IRC   Jenny Kobin    
Curley Global IR, LLC   IR Advisory Solutions
IR@soterahealth.com        IR@soterahealth.com 
   
Kristin Gibbs  
Chief Marketing Officer, Sotera Health  
kgibbs@soterahealth.com   

Source: Sotera Health Company





