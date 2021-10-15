checkAd

Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces U.S. Commercial Launch of SKYTROFA (Lonapegsomatropin-tcgd), the First and Only FDA Approved Once-Weekly Treatment for Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency

15.10.2021, 14:00   

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND), today announced the U.S. commercial launch of SKYTROFA (lonapegsomatropin-tcgd), its once-weekly treatment for the treatment of pediatric patients one year and older who weigh at least 11.5 kg (25.4 lb) and have growth failure due to inadequate secretion of endogenous growth hormone (GH). SKYTROFA (lonapegsomatropin-tcgd) is available by prescription and distributed through a network of specialty pharmacies across the United States.

“SKYTROFA offers patients, caregivers, and physicians the potential to replace daily somatropin injections that have been the standard of care for more than 30 years,” said Jan Mikkelsen, Ascendis Pharma’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “As the first and only FDA-approved once-weekly therapy for pediatric growth hormone deficiency, SKYTROFA represents one of the most important innovations for these patients in decades.”

Reflecting its commitment to patients, Ascendis Pharma has also launched the Ascendis Signature Access Program, a personalized patient support program in the U.S. dedicated to working with families, caregivers, and physicians from decision to treat through long-term therapy adherence. The program is staffed by nurses and offers a full suite of services including, but not limited to, prior authorization support, out of pocket assistance, and training on proper injection procedures.

The full commercial launch of SKYTROFA (lonapegsomatropin-tcgd) marks an important milestone as the Company continues to deliver on its Vision 3x3 strategic roadmap through 2025 to build a leading global biopharma company by achieving sustainable growth through multiple approaches.

The Following Information is Intended for the U.S. Audience Only

INDICATION

SKYTROFA is a human growth hormone indicated for the treatment of pediatric patients 1 year and older who weigh at least 11.5 kg and have growth failure due to inadequate secretion of endogenous growth hormone (GH).

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

  • SKYTROFA is contraindicated in patients with:
    • Acute critical illness after open heart surgery, abdominal surgery or multiple accidental trauma, or if you have acute respiratory failure due to the risk of increased mortality with use of pharmacologic doses of somatropin.
    • Hypersensitivity to somatropin or any of the excipients in SKYTROFA. Systemic hypersensitivity reactions have been reported with post-marketing use of somatropin products.
    • Closed epiphyses for growth promotion.
    • Active malignancy.
    • Active proliferative or severe non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.
    • Prader-Willi syndrome who are severely obese, have a history of upper airway obstruction or sleep apnea or have severe respiratory impairment due to the risk of sudden death.
