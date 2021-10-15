checkAd

Patriot Battery Metals Provides Update on the Ongoing Drill Program at the Corvette-FCI Property, James Bay, QC

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the “Company” or “Patriot”) (CSE: PMET) (OTCQB: RGDCF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to provide an update on the Corvette-FCI drill program currently underway at the Company’s flagship Corvette-FCI Property (the ‘Property’). The objectives of the program are to complete initial drill testing of the CV5 and CV6 spodumene pegmatites on the CV Lithium Trend, as well as drill test the numerous copper-gold-silver occurrences along the Maven Trend.

A total of four (4) NQ size diamond drill holes (~758 m) have now been completed at the CV5 (3 holes) and CV6 (1 hole) pegmatites. Spodumene pegmatite has been encountered in each drill hole. Sample processing is continuing, with the first two drill holes having been shipped for analysis to Activation Laboratories in Ancaster, ON. The drill rig has now mobilized from the CV5-6 area to the eastern portions of the Maven Trend (Lac de la Corvette and Tyrone targets), where drilling of the third hole at Maven, hole 7 of the overall drill program, is ongoing.

Blair Way, Company President and Director, comments: “The lithium drill core processing is nearly complete with the first two holes having been shipped to the lab, and I look forward to reporting assay results. The labs are exceptionally busy these days, so I expect some of these results to push up against Christmas and into the new year. However, I do expect results by late November for the first hole. It is very exciting to be putting holes down in the never before drilled CV and Maven trends and I look forward to providing further updates on our progress.”

The Maven-Cu-Au-Ag Trend hosts numerous mineralized showings and prospects over a more than 10 km long corridor across the Property. Surface sample assay highlights (and corresponding showing/prospect) include: 3.63% Cu, 0.64 g/t Au, and 52.3 g/t Ag (Elsass), 8.15% Cu, 1.33 g/t Au, and 171 g/t Ag (Lorraine), 3.28% Cu, 0.78 g/t Au, and 30.1 g/t Ag (Hund), 3.36% Cu, 0.82 g/t Au, 38.4 g/t Ag (Tyrone-T9) and 1.75% Cu, 1.47 g/t Au, and 40.5 g/t Ag (Lac Smokycat-SO). The Company has recently completed an IP-resistivity geophysical survey over the core area of the trend as a final targeting tool to refine initial drill hole locations (see news release dated August 19th, 2021). The dominant rock type at Maven is amphibolite with a chalcopyrite – quartz ± pyrrhotite accessory mineral assemblage. The chalcopyrite is often associated with quartz and is present as disseminations within quartz veins, or as semi-massive veinlets. The Maven Trend had never been drill tested prior to the current program.

