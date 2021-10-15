checkAd

Proterra Announces Chris Bailey as President of Proterra Powered & Energy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

BURLINGAME, Calif., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proterra Inc (NASDAQ: PTRA), a leading innovator in commercial vehicle electrification technology, today announced the appointment of Chris Bailey as president of its Proterra Powered and Energy business units.

Previously Senior Vice President of Proterra Energy, Chris will now lead Proterra’s growing business as a provider of its electric vehicle technology to commercial vehicle manufacturers and charging infrastructure solutions for heavy-duty electric fleets. Chris succeeds Gareth Joyce, whose promotion to President of Proterra was announced in September.

“Chris is an experienced and skilled business development executive with a strong track record of bringing innovative technologies to market, including our Proterra Energy charging and infrastructure solutions,” said Gareth Joyce, President of Proterra. “Under Chris’s leadership, we look forward to building on Proterra Powered & Energy’s strong foundation as we help commercial vehicle manufacturers and fleet operators electrify their vehicles.”

“I’m excited to step into this role at an exciting and important moment for Proterra Powered & Energy. More commercial vehicle manufacturers and fleet operators are choosing Proterra’s industry-leading technology to help power the switch to electrification. I look forward to working with our Powered & Energy teams as well as our partners and customers to help advance the important work of electrifying commercial vehicles and heavy-duty equipment,” said Chris Bailey, President of Proterra Powered & Energy.

Prior to joining Proterra, Chris spent 17 years at Hubbell Incorporated where he most recently served as Vice President of Product Innovation and Technology Strategy. Chris has multiple patents granted and pending in the fields of mechanical, electronics, optical and human-machine interface design. Chris holds a bachelor's degree in Integrated Studies, with an emphasis in Computer Science & Business Administration from Middle Tennessee State University.

Proterra Powered leverages Proterra’s electric vehicle technology and expertise to help commercial vehicle manufacturers electrify their vehicles. Designed and manufactured in the U.S., Proterra battery packs leverage industry-leading energy density and a customizable design to fit within a variety of vehicles. Proterra’s best-in-class battery systems have been proven in more than 20 million service miles driven by Proterra transit vehicles and selected by world-class commercial vehicle manufacturers to power delivery trucks, electric school buses, coach buses, low-floor cutaway shuttle buses, and construction equipment.

Proterra Energy offers a turn-key approach to delivering the complete energy ecosystem for heavy-duty electric fleets including charging infrastructure design, build, financing, operations, maintenance and energy optimization.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc (NASDAQ: PTRA) is a leader in the design and manufacture of zero-emission electric transit vehicles, EV technology solutions for commercial applications, and fleet charging solutions. With industry-leading durability and energy efficiency based on rigorous U.S. independent testing, Proterra products are proudly designed, engineered, and manufactured in America, with offices in Silicon Valley, South Carolina, and Los Angeles.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84787099-fb1a-4686 ... 

CONTACT: Media Contact
Proterra Corporate Communications
PR@proterra.com

Investor Contact
Proterra Investor Relations
IR@proterra.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Proterra Announces Chris Bailey as President of Proterra Powered & Energy BURLINGAME, Calif., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Proterra Inc (NASDAQ: PTRA), a leading innovator in commercial vehicle electrification technology, today announced the appointment of Chris Bailey as president of its Proterra Powered and Energy …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ElectraMeccanica Announces Strategic Agreement with Bosch to Launch Initial Service Network for ...
Majic Signs LOI to Acquire Majority Interest in PCEX Cryptocurrency Exchange
Nass Valley Signs Partnership Agreement With FreeSpace Social
Plug Power Hosts 2021 Plug Symposium
BASF partners with WBENC to advance supplier diversity and inclusion, launches new Chemical ...
Levitee Labs Appoints Dr. Mohammed Mosli as Chief People Officer of Levitee Clinics and Pharmacies ...
Nevada Gold Mines Completes Exchange Transaction to Consolidate South Arturo Property
Luckin Coffee Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan
Osino Announces Upsizing of Previously Announced Private Placement
BCB Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.16 Per Share
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Ranchero Gold Corp. Completes RTO Transaction
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
PAOG Confirms Plans For First CBD Nutraceutical Revenue In 2021 Targeting $16 Billion Market
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...