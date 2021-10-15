BrewBilt Brewing Update From the CEO

Mr. Lewis stated, “BrewBilt Brewing expects to complete the new facility and produce its first line of craft beer in January 2022. The new facility will house a 20-BBL system capable of producing large quantities of craft beers alongside our new canning line which can produce 50 cans per minute to meet our customers’ needs. These are very exciting times for our shareholders and our employees.”

Mr. Lewis further stated, “We have initiated the negotiations of a second brewery location that offers 35,000 square feet with the potential of producing 35,000 BBLs of craft beers annually. We plan to sell our beers both domestically and in Europe.”

Located in the Sierra Foothills of Northern California, BrewBilt Brewing Company is in the process of completing its brewing facility and obtaining permits that will allow it to brew craft lagers and ales with a particular focus on European-style lagers. The Company intends to offer its own lineup of craft beers as well as private label and contracting brewing services. BrewBilt Brewing grew out of BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCPINK: BBRW), an iconic company that has been handcrafting custom breweries and fermentation systems since 2014. BrewBilt Brewing’s production staff consists of industry veterans that will use high quality brewing equipment and ingredients to deliver outstanding craft beer to California and beyond.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to effectively execute its business plans; unforeseen construction delays; the Company’s need for additional capital; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in the competitive environment; litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; and regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Company’s business. Management may elect to update forward-looking statements at some future point; however, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

