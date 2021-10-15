checkAd

Tinley’s Closes $1.865 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement; Richard Gillis Acquires 1 Million Units

TORONTO and LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY, OTC:TNYBF) (“Tinley’s” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement (“Offering”) of 12,437,805 units (“Units”) for gross proceeds of $1,865,670.75.

Of the Units sold as part of the Offering, Richard Gillis, recently appointed to the role of President and Chief Operating Officer of Tinley’s USA, subscribed for 1 million Units. The investment increased Mr. Gillis’ aggregate position to 2 million Common Shares. Prior to joining Tinley, Mr. Gillis served as President of Young’s Market Company which, under his leadership, generated US3$ billion annually in sales. Mr. Gillis previously served in leadership positions at national brand beverage and CPG companies, notably as General Manager of Coca-Cola Enterprises for the US Southwest, a US$2 billion business unit.

“I made this investment to demonstrate my confidence in Tinley’s growth trajectory,” said Richard Gillis. “Our canning line nearing completion provides us with our third packaging production option, and our tunnel pasteurizer plus the additional upgrades we are now engineering allow us to offer a broad menu of paths to production to satisfy Q4 customer demand. I’m more excited than ever to see the Tinley vision becoming a reality.”

The Company is also pleased to announce that Advisory Board member Andrew Stodart participated in the Offering. Mr. Stodart has returned to active advisory work for Tinley’s with a focus on driving the Company’s expansion in Canada. Tinley’s award-winning products are contracted to be manufactured in Canada by Peak Processing Solutions and BevCanna Enterprises. Mr. Stodart has a lengthy and successful track record of launching and building beverage brands. Mr. Stodart launched Crystal Head Vodka and oversaw the launch of Dan Aykroyd Wines at Diamond Estates Wines and Spirits. He also served as International Brand Director for Black Velvet Whisky, owned at that time by Diageo. Mr Stodart worked to revive Black Velvet into a top-selling Canadian whisky brand. He also served in various senior roles at Everfresh Juice, and at Coca-Cola Ltd.

