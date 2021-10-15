Exela Technologies Expands Relationship with a Large Multinational Insurer in France

Exela leverages its operation in France to quickly meet customers’ pension case backlog arising out of the pandemic

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA), today announced an expanded relationship with a large multinational insurer based in France which provides financial services, supplementary retirement fund, and pension services. This expanded relationship, which originally began in 2015, will utilize Exela’s subject matter knowledge to address a backlog of pension reconciliation cases.



Due to prior established COVID-19 relief policies in France, pension contributions from employers to individuals were allowed to be delayed during the worst of the pandemic. With some restrictive policy changes now in effect, employers must resume payments and support is often needed to review gap contribution and ensure timely processing. Exela’s ability to be responsive using its strong presence in France and quickly deploy subject matter experts to address a backlog of cases greatly accelerates financial recovery benefits to individuals.