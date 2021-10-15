checkAd

Exela Technologies Expands Relationship with a Large Multinational Insurer in France

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2021, 14:00  |  19   |   |   

Exela leverages its operation in France to quickly meet customers’ pension case backlog arising out of the pandemic

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA), today announced an expanded relationship with a large multinational insurer based in France which provides financial services, supplementary retirement fund, and pension services. This expanded relationship, which originally began in 2015, will utilize Exela’s subject matter knowledge to address a backlog of pension reconciliation cases.

Due to prior established COVID-19 relief policies in France, pension contributions from employers to individuals were allowed to be delayed during the worst of the pandemic. With some restrictive policy changes now in effect, employers must resume payments and support is often needed to review gap contribution and ensure timely processing. Exela’s ability to be responsive using its strong presence in France and quickly deploy subject matter experts to address a backlog of cases greatly accelerates financial recovery benefits to individuals.

Exela has a winning track record of supporting insurers as they embrace digital transformation strategies to optimize operations, process remittances, and enhance customer engagement. Exela continues to innovate and invest in technical capabilities to provide communication between a growing number of constituents in the insurance industry. This latest opportunity in France demonstrates the value Exela provides its customers through its cross-regional strategy and ability to service multinational insurers with evolving challenges and opportunities quickly.

“We look forward to working with our customers and others in this rapidly expanded capacity to support their recovery projects which have been exacerbated by the pandemic,” said Vitalie Robu, President EMEA, Exela, adding, “This fits squarely within our mandate of being both mission critical to systems and countries but also doing our part to enhance liquidity within said systems through deployment of our proprietary technologies and services.”

For more Exela news, commentary, and industry perspectives, visit: https://investors.exelatech.com/

And please follow us on social:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/exelatech

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/exela-technologies

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/exelatechnologies/

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Exela Technologies Expands Relationship with a Large Multinational Insurer in France Exela leverages its operation in France to quickly meet customers’ pension case backlog arising out of the pandemicIRVING, Texas, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA), today announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ElectraMeccanica Announces Strategic Agreement with Bosch to Launch Initial Service Network for ...
Majic Signs LOI to Acquire Majority Interest in PCEX Cryptocurrency Exchange
Nass Valley Signs Partnership Agreement With FreeSpace Social
Plug Power Hosts 2021 Plug Symposium
BASF partners with WBENC to advance supplier diversity and inclusion, launches new Chemical ...
Levitee Labs Appoints Dr. Mohammed Mosli as Chief People Officer of Levitee Clinics and Pharmacies ...
Nevada Gold Mines Completes Exchange Transaction to Consolidate South Arturo Property
Luckin Coffee Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan
Osino Announces Upsizing of Previously Announced Private Placement
BCB Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.16 Per Share
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Ranchero Gold Corp. Completes RTO Transaction
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
PAOG Confirms Plans For First CBD Nutraceutical Revenue In 2021 Targeting $16 Billion Market
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...