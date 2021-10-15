Extendicare Announces October 2021 Dividend of C$0.04 per Share

MARKHAM, Ontario, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extendicare Inc. (“Extendicare” or the “Company”) (TSX: EXE) announced that it has declared a cash dividend of C$0.04 per common share of the Company (the “Common Share”) for the month of October 2021, which is payable on November 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 29, 2021. This dividend is designated as an “eligible dividend” within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).



About Extendicare

Extendicare is a leading provider of care and services for seniors across Canada, operating under the Extendicare, Esprit Lifestyle, ParaMed, Extendicare Assist, and SGP Purchasing Partner Network brands. We are committed to delivering quality care throughout the health continuum to meet the needs of a growing seniors population. We operate or provide contract services to a network of 120 long-term care homes and retirement communities (69 owned/51 contract services), provide approximately 8.8 million hours of home health care services annually, and provide group purchasing services to third parties representing approximately 83,500 senior residents across Canada. Extendicare proudly employs more than 23,500 qualified, highly trained and dedicated individuals who are passionate about providing high quality services to help people live better.