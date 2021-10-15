checkAd

BIGG Digital Assets Announces Leadership Update; Mark Binns to Lead Netcoins as Acting CEO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG'' or the "Company")(CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Netcoins (Netcoins.ca) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, and owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io) (“BIG”), a leading developer of blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, today announces that effective immediately Mark Binns will assume the role of Acting CEO of Netcoins. Mr. Binns continues to be the CEO of BIGG, as well.

Mitchell Demeter, who has been with Netcoins since January 2018 and acting as Netcoins’ President since August 2019, will be leaving the company to pursue other early-stage startup interests. Mr. Demeter will also be resigning from the Board of Directors of BIGG effective today. He will remain on contract with Netcoins until the end of November 2021, or longer as needed, to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

Under Mitchell’s leadership, Netcoins has grown from a team of ten people to the current team of 30. Under his guidance, Netcoins became the first BC cryptocurrency company to become registered as a restricted dealer and licensed nationally. The company has developed industry leading customer service, providing Canadians with fast and secure access to a variety of crypto assets. The Netcoins brand has become synonymous with trust and innovation.

Mitchell Demeter comments, “I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with Netcoins and be at the forefront of the emerging cryptocurrency industry. We have crossed some major milestones over the last few years, I’m very proud of what we have accomplished together in a short amount of time. The company and the entire team are very well positioned for this next stage of growth, and I look forward to seeing how the company continues to develop and grow in the years to come.”

Mark Binns, BIGG CEO, remarked, “Mitch was my first hire at Netcoins as a VP in 2018, when we were mostly an idea and had big plans. He is an early stage company builder, and incredibly talented at it. With Netcoins having achieved significant growth, revenue and scale, Mitch is ready to hand the reins over to the right people who are best skilled at growing Netcoin for the next 10x in revenue. I will lead Netcoins as Acting CEO, as we find the right person for the continued growth of the platform, and am excited about rolling out new features, products and expansion in the weeks and months to come. Everyone at BIGG and Netcoins thanks Mitch for his contribution to date and ongoing support during the transition. We all look forward to and wish Mitch every success in his next venture.”

