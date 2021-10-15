DatChat to Run National Marketing Campaign on Barstool Sports

DatChat is focused on building online communities through opt-in, bespoke, and resonant experiences, leveraging patented technology to create a next-generation messaging and social media platform. This campaign with Barstool Sports represents an opportunity to reach a large and unique audience dovetailing across content, engagement, and demography. Leveraging the international viewership and DatChat's Presenting Sponsorship of various Barstool Sports franchises, the DatChat brand will be introduced to potential new user segments and is intended to help drive increased exposure in current markets.

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DatChat, Inc. ("DatChat" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: DATS), a communications and social media company that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection, today announced a multi-channel, national marketing campaign across the Barstool Sports brand and select franchises.

"We believe DatChat is well-positioned to become the private social media and messaging platform of choice for the broad audiences of the Barstool Sports franchises, and we're thrilled to be working with Barstool Sports," said Darin Myman, founder and CEO of DatChat. "We've been long-time fans of the work Barstool Sports and its franchises are doing as leaders and cultural touchstones spanning multiple generations across sports and entertainment. This is a meaningful relationship for us, both as supporters of their work and as the creators of a platform which we believe is a natural fit and exciting opportunity for their audiences."

Through this arrangement, DatChat will serve as the Presenting Sponsor for multiple Barstool Sports brands, including BFFs, Chicks in the Office, Macrodosing, Plan Bri Uncut, and Son of a Boy Dad franchises. Each franchise will include DatChat's details and assets as the Presenting Sponsor in each show, as well as assets deployed across social media platforms and posts. DatChat will also be featured in ambient branding and product placement throughout the video content and signage. Furthermore, DatChat will sponsor Barstool Sports’ coverage of Rough N’ Rowdy 16, the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl, Super Bowl LVI content, and select One Bite and Rundown episodes.