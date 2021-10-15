Wayside Technology Group Announces Resignation of Carol DiBattiste from Board of Directors

Commenting on her resignation, DiBattiste stated: "I have really enjoyed my time on the Board and thank the Directors and Company Leadership for their great work and collaboration. I am grateful for having had the opportunity to contribute to the Board's and the Company's success."

EATONTOWN, N.J., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) ("Wayside" or the "Company"), a value-added global IT channel company providing innovative sales and distribution solutions for emerging technology vendors, has announced Carol DiBattiste's resignation from its Board of Directors (the "Board") to pursue other interests.

"On behalf of the Board and management team, I want to thank Carol for her service to Wayside. Carol's work on our Board and specifically with our Risk & Security Committee where her input and leadership have been of enormous value to the company. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors," said Jeff Geygan, Wayside's Chairman of the Board.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) is a value-added IT distribution and solutions company specializing in emerging and disruptive technologies. Wayside operates across the US, Canada and Europe through multiple business units, including Climb Channel Solutions, Grey Matter, TechXtend and Cloud Know How. The Company provides IT distribution and solutions for emerging companies in the Security, Data Management, Cloud, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization, and Software & ALM industries.

Additional information can be found by visiting www.waysidetechnology.com.

