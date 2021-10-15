Bionano Genomics Announces American Society of Human Genetics Presentations Featuring Optical Genome Mapping for Genetic Disease and Cancer Research Applications
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO), developer of the Saphyr system that uses optical genome mapping (OGM) for the detection and analysis of structural
variants (SVs), today announced the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) conference lineup of customer posters and presentations featuring OGM. The customer posters and presentations span
genetic disease applications including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and postnatal, as well as cancer research applications including pediatric brain tumors and myelodysplastic syndromes
(MDS). The ASHG conference is being held virtually this year and runs from Monday, October 18, 2021 to Friday, October 22, 2021.
Talks featuring Bionano Genomics OGM solutions include research into how structural variation contributes to the cause of ALS; inverted genomic triplication structures; and a multi-site clinical validation study of constitutional postnatal SV, CNV and repeat array sizing, as well as findings of SVs in pediatric brain tumors, and epigenetics. Below is a list of customer presentations featuring OGM at this year’s ASHG conference.
|OGM Application Area
|Presenter
|Affiliation
|Presentation Title
|Inherited Genetic Disorders
|Dr. C.M. Grochowski
|Baylor College of Medicine
|Inverted genomic triplication structures: two breakpoint junctions, several possibilities
|Dr. Emily McCann
|Macquarie Univ. Ctr. for MND Research, Sydney, Australia
|Development of a discovery pipeline for structural variation contributing to the cause of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
|Dr. Nikhil Sahajpal
|Agusta University, Praxisgenomics, University of Iowa Hospital
|Optical Genome Mapping for Constitutional Postnatal SV, CNV, and Repeat Array Sizing: A Multisite Clinical Validation Study
|Dr. Ravindra Kolhe
|Augusta University
|Large-Scale, Multi-site, Postnatal Studies on Optical Genome Mapping (OGM)
|Hematological Malignancies
|Dr. Rashmi Kanagal-Shamanna
|MD Anderson Cancer Center
|Optical Genome Mapping Improves the Clinically Relevant Structural Variant Detection in MDS
|Dr. Gordana Raca
|Children's Hospital Los Angeles
|Utilization of Optical Genome Mapping in Detection and Characterization of Rare Genetic Markers in Pediatric Leukemias
|Solid Tumor Analysis
|Dr. Miriam Bornhorst
|Children’s National Hospital
|Optical genome mapping reveals novel structural variants in pediatric brain tumors
|Epigenetics Application
|Dr. Surajit Bhattacharya
|Children’s National Hospital
|Utilization of Dual-Label Optical Genome Mapping for genetic/epigenetic diagnosis
“We are delighted to see the broad range of presentations on OGM at ASHG this year,” stated Erik Holmlin, PhD, CEO of Bionano Genomics. “Our customers continue to push forward conducting cutting-edge research in the human genetics space and we are excited for them to share their research with the ASHG community. Congratulations to the authors on their work and the recognition that comes with delivering presentations at this important conference.”
