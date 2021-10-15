checkAd

Bionano Genomics Announces American Society of Human Genetics Presentations Featuring Optical Genome Mapping for Genetic Disease and Cancer Research Applications

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO), developer of the Saphyr system that uses optical genome mapping (OGM) for the detection and analysis of structural variants (SVs), today announced the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) conference lineup of customer posters and presentations featuring OGM. The customer posters and presentations span genetic disease applications including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and postnatal, as well as cancer research applications including pediatric brain tumors and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). The ASHG conference is being held virtually this year and runs from Monday, October 18, 2021 to Friday, October 22, 2021.

Talks featuring Bionano Genomics OGM solutions include research into how structural variation contributes to the cause of ALS; inverted genomic triplication structures; and a multi-site clinical validation study of constitutional postnatal SV, CNV and repeat array sizing, as well as findings of SVs in pediatric brain tumors, and epigenetics. Below is a list of customer presentations featuring OGM at this year’s ASHG conference.

OGM Application Area Presenter Affiliation Presentation Title  
Inherited Genetic Disorders Dr. C.M. Grochowski Baylor College of Medicine Inverted genomic triplication structures: two breakpoint junctions, several possibilities  
Dr. Emily McCann Macquarie Univ. Ctr. for MND Research, Sydney, Australia Development of a discovery pipeline for structural variation contributing to the cause of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis  
Dr. Nikhil Sahajpal Agusta University, Praxisgenomics, University of Iowa Hospital Optical Genome Mapping for Constitutional Postnatal SV, CNV, and Repeat Array Sizing: A Multisite Clinical Validation Study  
Dr. Ravindra Kolhe Augusta University Large-Scale, Multi-site, Postnatal Studies on Optical Genome Mapping (OGM)  
Hematological Malignancies Dr. Rashmi Kanagal-Shamanna MD Anderson Cancer Center Optical Genome Mapping Improves the Clinically Relevant Structural Variant Detection in MDS  
Dr. Gordana Raca Children's Hospital Los Angeles Utilization of Optical Genome Mapping in Detection and Characterization of Rare Genetic Markers in Pediatric Leukemias  
Solid Tumor Analysis Dr. Miriam Bornhorst Children’s National Hospital Optical genome mapping reveals novel structural variants in pediatric brain tumors  
Epigenetics Application Dr. Surajit Bhattacharya Children’s National Hospital Utilization of Dual-Label Optical Genome Mapping for genetic/epigenetic diagnosis  

“We are delighted to see the broad range of presentations on OGM at ASHG this year,” stated Erik Holmlin, PhD, CEO of Bionano Genomics. “Our customers continue to push forward conducting cutting-edge research in the human genetics space and we are excited for them to share their research with the ASHG community. Congratulations to the authors on their work and the recognition that comes with delivering presentations at this important conference.” 

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bionano Genomics Announces American Society of Human Genetics Presentations Featuring Optical Genome Mapping for Genetic Disease and Cancer Research Applications SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO), developer of the Saphyr system that uses optical genome mapping (OGM) for the detection and analysis of structural variants (SVs), today announced the American Society of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ElectraMeccanica Announces Strategic Agreement with Bosch to Launch Initial Service Network for ...
Majic Signs LOI to Acquire Majority Interest in PCEX Cryptocurrency Exchange
Nass Valley Signs Partnership Agreement With FreeSpace Social
Plug Power Hosts 2021 Plug Symposium
BASF partners with WBENC to advance supplier diversity and inclusion, launches new Chemical ...
Levitee Labs Appoints Dr. Mohammed Mosli as Chief People Officer of Levitee Clinics and Pharmacies ...
Nevada Gold Mines Completes Exchange Transaction to Consolidate South Arturo Property
Luckin Coffee Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan
Osino Announces Upsizing of Previously Announced Private Placement
BCB Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.16 Per Share
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Ranchero Gold Corp. Completes RTO Transaction
Barrick Commissions Africa’s First PhotonAssay Laboratory
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
PAOG Confirms Plans For First CBD Nutraceutical Revenue In 2021 Targeting $16 Billion Market
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...