Bionano Genomics Announces American Society of Human Genetics Presentations Featuring Optical Genome Mapping for Genetic Disease and Cancer Research Applications

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO), developer of the Saphyr system that uses optical genome mapping (OGM) for the detection and analysis of structural variants (SVs), today announced the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) conference lineup of customer posters and presentations featuring OGM. The customer posters and presentations span genetic disease applications including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and postnatal, as well as cancer research applications including pediatric brain tumors and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). The ASHG conference is being held virtually this year and runs from Monday, October 18, 2021 to Friday, October 22, 2021.



Talks featuring Bionano Genomics OGM solutions include research into how structural variation contributes to the cause of ALS; inverted genomic triplication structures; and a multi-site clinical validation study of constitutional postnatal SV, CNV and repeat array sizing, as well as findings of SVs in pediatric brain tumors, and epigenetics. Below is a list of customer presentations featuring OGM at this year’s ASHG conference.