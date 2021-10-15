checkAd

Reporting of trading in Tryg shares by senior management

Board member Claus Wistoft has purchased 3,300 Tryg shares at DKK 152.04 for a total amount of DKK 501,732. Board member Ida Sofie Jensen has purchased 370 Tryg shares at DKK 151.05 for at total amount of DKK 55,889 and Poul Erik Daugaard Jensen, spouse of Ida Sofie Jensen, has purchased 660 Tryg shares at DKK 151.34 for a total amount of DKK 99,886 on 15 October 2021.


For further details, see attachment.

