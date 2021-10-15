Simply Better Brands Corp. Announces Successful Completion of Its OTC (QB) Listing

SBBC includes a portfolio of brands focusing on health and wellness for its customers in the rapidly growing plant-based, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company’s brands are distributed through both its e-commerce platforms as well as brick and motor retail channels. SBBC’s largest market is in the United States and are also geographically expanding brands into Latin America, Mexico, the UK and parts of South America. The Company’s key brands are Purekana (CBD), Tru (Plant based protein bars) and No BS (clean ingredient skin care).

VANCOUVER, British Columbia., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simply Better Brands Corp. (" SBBC " or the " Company ") (TSX Venture: SBBC) (OTCQB: PKANF) announces today it has completed its listing on the U.S. trading market with its common shares being posted on the OTC (QB) under the symbol “PKANF”. The Company will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SBBC".

More than 10,000 companies trade on OTC (over-the-counter) markets. Developing international companies often enter the U.S. stock market through an OTC listing. Eligible companies must be current in reporting and undergo annual verification.

Brian Meadows, CFO of SBBC stated, "We are pleased to announce our listing on the OTC (QB) markets. This accomplishment will expand access to shares in the Company tremendously for US investors."

Simply Better Brands Corp. leads an international omni-channel platform with diversified assets in the emerging plant-based and holistic wellness consumer product categories. The Company’s mission is focused on leading innovation for the informed Millennial and Generation Z generations in the rapidly growing plant-based, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company continues to focus on expansion into high-growth consumer product categories including CBD products, plant-based food and beverage, and the global pet care and skin care industries. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations.

