Jonathan Heller Joins CBL Properties’ Board of Directors

CBL Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) today announced that Jonathan Heller has been appointed to the company’s board of directors.

“We are pleased to welcome Jonathan to CBL’s board of directors,” said Stephen D. Lebovitz, chief executive officer. “As we move towards emerging from bankruptcy on November 1st, we believe Jonathan’s involvement in, and knowledge gained through, the restructuring negotiations will help provide a smooth transition to our new post-emergence board. In addition, Jonathan’s extensive investment experience will be of tremendous value to the company and our shareholders going forward. I am excited to work closely with Jonathan as CBL moves forward into this exciting new chapter.”

Mr. Heller is a Partner who oversees the New York office at Canyon Partners and is a member of the firm’s Investment Committee. He is responsible for the firm’s investments in companies in a wide range of industries, including REITs, Retail, Financial Institutions, Technology and Consumer. He has significant experience in various asset classes including stressed and distressed corporate debt, real estate securities, equities, municipal fixed income and structured products.