Helena, MT Fire Department Selects BK Technologies' BKR 5000

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that the Helena Fire Department in Helena, MT has selected BK's new BKR 5000 portable communications technology for purchase and …

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that the Helena Fire Department in Helena, MT has selected BK's new BKR 5000 portable communications technology for purchase and …

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that the Helena Fire Department in Helena, MT has selected BK's new BKR 5000 portable communications technology for purchase and deployment as part of its lifecycle replacement program for aging radios in its wildland fire fleet. BK President Tim Vitou commented, "The Helena Fire Department is a valued, longtime customer and we're pleased to continue our work with them as they upgrade to our new BKR 5000 portable communications technology. Helena has a vast urban/wildland interface border and during fire season, all arbitrary borders are erased. This creates a large contiguous area comprised of Helena and the surrounding communities that fall under the responsibility of the wildland fire division, so a reliable, durable communications platform is integral to ensuring effective, timely and safe field operations. We're delighted to provide our BKR 5000 communications technology to assist the Helena wildland fire professionals in their mission to keep the local communities safe and protected during fire emergencies."