Helena, MT Fire Department Selects BK Technologies' BKR 5000
WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that the Helena Fire Department in Helena, MT has selected BK's new BKR 5000 portable communications technology for purchase and …
WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that the Helena Fire Department in Helena, MT has selected BK's new BKR 5000 portable communications technology for purchase and …
WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that the Helena Fire Department in Helena, MT has selected BK's new BKR 5000 portable communications technology for purchase and deployment as part of its lifecycle replacement program for aging radios in its wildland fire fleet.
BK President Tim Vitou commented, "The Helena Fire Department is a valued, longtime customer and we're pleased to continue our work with them as they upgrade to our new BKR 5000 portable communications technology. Helena has a vast urban/wildland interface border and during fire season, all arbitrary borders are erased. This creates a large contiguous area comprised of Helena and the surrounding communities that fall under the responsibility of the wildland fire division, so a reliable, durable communications platform is integral to ensuring effective, timely and safe field operations. We're delighted to provide our BKR 5000 communications technology to assist the Helena wildland fire professionals in their mission to keep the local communities safe and protected during fire emergencies."
The BKR 5000 comes in three tiers allowing maximum flexibility and customization for the user's mission-critical needs and has been designed to meet the requirements of today's tough Public Safety communications environment. The BKR 5000 was designed and developed by the BK Technologies engineering team with extensive input from customers to incorporate the features and options needed by first responders.
A full line of accessories is available including intelligent battery and charging solutions, IP68 remote speaker microphones, and the popular BK wildland fire alkaline battery "clamshell". The new BKR 5000 is expected to be a platform that enhances BK's ability to address significant new vertical markets leading to expanded growth and market share.
About BK Technologies
BK Technologies Corporation manufactures high-specification, American-made communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. BK Technologies is honored to serve these heroes with reliable equipment when every moment counts. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American market under the symbol "BKTI". Maintaining its headquarters in West Melbourne, Florida, BK Technologies can be contacted through its web site at www.bktechnologies.com or directly at 1-800-821-2900.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare