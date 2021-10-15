checkAd

Engine Media Announces Upcoming Name Change to Engine Gaming and Media, Inc.

Autor: Accesswire
15.10.2021, 14:30  |  17   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Engine Media Holdings, Inc. ("Engine" or the "Company"; NASDAQ:GAME; TSX-V:GAME), an esports/sports gaming and next-generation media solutions company, is pleased to announce that it has filed with the …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Engine Media Holdings, Inc. ("Engine" or the "Company"; NASDAQ:GAME; TSX-V:GAME), an esports/sports gaming and next-generation media solutions company, is pleased to announce that it has filed with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") a notice of name change to "Engine Gaming and Media, Inc." The name change is expected to be effective at the start of trading on October 19, 2021, and the Company's shares will continue to trade under the "GAME" symbol.

"For some time we have believed that our corporate name, Engine Media Holdings, didn't fully capture the scope of our operations and the centrality of gaming in our company's overall business model, given that, Engine's WinView, UMG, Eden and Stream Hatchet units, are all gaming related businesses" noted Lou Schwartz, Engine's CEO. "While this update is minor, we believe it will be an important step in highlighting our gaming DNA to the various communities and marketplaces in which we operate." The foregoing name change remains subject to final TSXV acceptance.

About Engine Media Holdings, Inc.

Engine Media Holdings Inc. is traded publicly under the ticker symbol (NASDAQ: GAME) (TSX-V: GAME). Engine provides premium social sports and esports gaming experiences, as well as unparalleled data analytics, marketing, advertising, and intellectual property to support its owned and operated direct-to-consumer properties while also providing these services to enable its clients and partners. The company's subsidiaries include Stream Hatchet, the global leader in gaming video distribution analytics; Sideqik, a social influencer marketing discovery, analytics, and activation platform; Eden Games, a premium motorsport video game developer and publisher across console and mobile gaming; WinView Games, a social predictive play-along gaming platform for viewers to play while watching live events; UMG, an end-to-end competitive esports platform powering and broadcasting major esports events, as well as daily community tournaments, matches, and ladders; and Frankly Media, a digital publishing platform used to create, distribute and monetize content across all digital channels. Engine Media generates revenue through a combination of direct-to-consumer and subscription fees, streaming technology and data SaaS-based offerings, programmatic advertising, and sponsorships.

Seite 1 von 2
Engine Media Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Engine Media Announces Upcoming Name Change to Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Engine Media Holdings, Inc. ("Engine" or the "Company"; NASDAQ:GAME; TSX-V:GAME), an esports/sports gaming and next-generation media solutions company, is pleased to announce that it has filed with the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Falcon Doubles the Size at Hope Brook to 41,500 Hectares, Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman's Lithium ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Zimtu Capital Announces Presentation Featuring Aduro Clean Technologies
Silver Elephant Announces Filing of Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Gibellini Vanadium ...
Caduceus Partners with SRAX
Rockhaven Resources Ltd. Clarifies Disclosure
Karsten Announces Entry into Definitive Agreement for Reverse Takeover by Final Bell Holdings, Inc. ...
Alkame Completes Development of Hooch Brands Line of CBD Teas
Investor Update for Visium Technologies, Inc.
Todd James Joins 84.51° as Chief Data & Technology Officer
Titel
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Athena Gold Corporation Closes CAD $248,696 Second Tranche of Private Placement
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Falcon Doubles the Size at Hope Brook to 41,500 Hectares, Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman's Lithium ...
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp ...
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
CanaFarma Announces Interim COO Resignation
Xphyto Announces Engagement of Consultants for Marketing and Promotional Activities
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 25.5 metres of 1.13% Ni, 0.61% Cu, Including 4.5 metres of 2.96% ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.10.21Engine Media Announces Process to Explore Strategic Alternatives for its Eden Games Subsidiary
Accesswire | Analysen
04.10.21Engine Media Announces Intention to File a Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid
Accesswire | Analysen
02.10.21Engine Media – AIS Arbitration Update
Accesswire | Analysen
01.10.21Engine Media Provides Strategic Update of "At-The-Market" Offering of Shares of Common Stock
Accesswire | Analysen
21.09.21Engine Media's WinView Games Announces Partnership with Atlanta Radio Station 680 The Fan
Accesswire | Analysen
20.09.21Engine Media Announces Participation in Noble Capital Markets C-Suite Interview Series
Accesswire | Analysen