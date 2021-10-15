Engine Media Announces Upcoming Name Change to Engine Gaming and Media, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Engine Media Holdings, Inc. ("Engine" or the "Company"; NASDAQ:GAME; TSX-V:GAME), an esports/sports gaming and next-generation media solutions company, is pleased to announce that it has filed with the …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Engine Media Holdings, Inc. ("Engine" or the "Company"; NASDAQ:GAME; TSX-V:GAME), an esports/sports gaming and next-generation media solutions company, is pleased to announce that it has filed with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") a notice of name change to "Engine Gaming and Media, Inc." The name change is expected to be effective at the start of trading on October 19, 2021, and the Company's shares will continue to trade under the "GAME" symbol.

"For some time we have believed that our corporate name, Engine Media Holdings, didn't fully capture the scope of our operations and the centrality of gaming in our company's overall business model, given that, Engine's WinView, UMG, Eden and Stream Hatchet units, are all gaming related businesses" noted Lou Schwartz, Engine's CEO. "While this update is minor, we believe it will be an important step in highlighting our gaming DNA to the various communities and marketplaces in which we operate." The foregoing name change remains subject to final TSXV acceptance.