Engine Media Announces Upcoming Name Change to Engine Gaming and Media, Inc.
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Engine Media Holdings, Inc. ("Engine" or the "Company"; NASDAQ:GAME; TSX-V:GAME), an esports/sports gaming and next-generation media solutions company, is pleased to announce that it has filed with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") a notice of name change to "Engine Gaming and Media, Inc." The name change is expected to be effective at the start of trading on October 19, 2021, and the Company's shares will continue to trade under the "GAME" symbol.
"For some time we have believed that our corporate name, Engine Media Holdings, didn't fully capture the scope of our operations and the centrality of gaming in our company's overall business model, given that, Engine's WinView, UMG, Eden and Stream Hatchet units, are all gaming related businesses" noted Lou Schwartz, Engine's CEO. "While this update is minor, we believe it will be an important step in highlighting our gaming DNA to the various communities and marketplaces in which we operate." The foregoing name change remains subject to final TSXV acceptance.
About Engine Media Holdings, Inc.
Engine Media Holdings Inc. is traded publicly under the ticker symbol (NASDAQ: GAME) (TSX-V: GAME). Engine provides premium social sports and esports gaming experiences, as well as unparalleled data analytics, marketing, advertising, and intellectual property to support its owned and operated direct-to-consumer properties while also providing these services to enable its clients and partners. The company's subsidiaries include Stream Hatchet, the global leader in gaming video distribution analytics; Sideqik, a social influencer marketing discovery, analytics, and activation platform; Eden Games, a premium motorsport video game developer and publisher across console and mobile gaming; WinView Games, a social predictive play-along gaming platform for viewers to play while watching live events; UMG, an end-to-end competitive esports platform powering and broadcasting major esports events, as well as daily community tournaments, matches, and ladders; and Frankly Media, a digital publishing platform used to create, distribute and monetize content across all digital channels. Engine Media generates revenue through a combination of direct-to-consumer and subscription fees, streaming technology and data SaaS-based offerings, programmatic advertising, and sponsorships.
