Badger Meter Reports Record Third Quarter 2021 Results

Total sales increased 13.3% to a record $128.7 million, compared to $113.6 million in the comparable prior year quarter.

Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) were a record $0.54 compared to $0.51 in the comparable prior year period.

Announced the 29 th consecutive increase in the annual dividend rate.

Solid cash flow from operations of $17.7 million.

Continued strong demand environment and record high order backlog exiting the quarter.

“I am pleased with Badger Meter’s strong performance in the quarter, delivering record sales and earnings amid persistent and widespread supply chain shortages and delays. The results are notable considering the difficult prior year comparisons,” said Kenneth C. Bockhorst, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Throughout the quarter, we took a variety of strategic actions to continue serving our customers in the face of ongoing electronic and other component delays. Additionally, we continue to combat increasing inflationary cost pressures across the business. The strong order progression across our portfolio of innovative water solutions provides us with a record backlog which bodes well for continued sales and earnings momentum as we enter the fourth quarter. I want to thank the Badger Meter team for their tireless efforts to work to temper the impact of the various macroeconomic challenges in support of our customers.”

Third Quarter Operating Results

Utility water sales increased 12.2% year-over-year, the result of strong order activity and the addition of the water quality acquisitions, partially offset by the impact of supply chain disruptions that limited manufacturing output. Excluding acquisitions, core utility water sales increased 1.7% over the strong prior year quarter which benefitted from post-COVID lockdown backlog recovery. The growth was due to increased mechanical meter and ORION Cellular endpoint sales as well as increased BEACON SaaS revenue, despite the insufficient supply of electronic and other components which impacted the conversion of utility water orders to net sales.

Sales of flow instrumentation products grew 18.5% year-over-year as improved demand and easier comparisons benefitted orders across the varied water and industrial end markets and applications served.

Gross margin dollars increased $6.2 million year-over-year, with gross margin as a percent of sales of 39.8%, an increase of 20 basis points over the prior year comparable quarter. The Company executed well on pricing realization and manufacturing output optimization in the face of inflationary cost pressures across the supply chain including raw materials, logistics and freight as well as production volatility caused by restricted component availability. Gross margins benefitted from favorable product and acquisition mix, including higher SaaS revenues.

Selling, engineering and administration expenses in the third quarter of 2021 of $31.7 million increased $6.2 million from the prior year’s $25.5 million, which included the benefit of lower travel and other pandemic-impacted expense reductions. The current year expense total includes the water quality acquisitions, including the related intangible asset amortization.

As a result of the above, operating margin was 15.1%, a reduction of 210 basis points from the prior year’s record level. The tax rate of 18.3% was lower than the prior year’s 23.9% due to a discrete favorable income tax benefit related to equity compensation transactions.

Strategic Overview and Outlook

Bockhorst continued, “We are capitalizing on the strong demand for our hardware, communication and digital solutions, including our infrastructure-free ORION Cellular endpoints and BEACON software, to help customers be more efficient, effective, and sustainable with water. We remain focused on converting our record order backlog to net sales by working to mitigate the impact of various supply shortages and delays. We anticipate the component shortages and lengthened lead times will ease over time, but assume they will persist well into 2022.

“At the same time we are navigating the current supply chain complexities, we continue to be acutely focused on developing digital solutions that we believe will broaden our competitive advantages. This includes the integration of our water quality monitoring offerings and execution of related digital growth strategies. Our strong cash flow and credit availability provide us with ample financial flexibility to execute our capital allocation priorities, including the recent increase in the annual dividend, and continued investment in growth.”

Bockhorst concluded, "I want to thank our customers for partnering with us to navigate the current environment while working together to solve their water management needs with our proven portfolio of solutions. We are in an excellent position to deliver on our long term strategic and financial goals which we believe will deliver value for shareholders while preserving the world’s most precious resource.”

BADGER METER, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and earnings per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net sales $ 128,738 $ 113,587 $ 369,449 $ 313,214 Cost of sales 77,554 68,564 218,801 189,019 Gross margin 51,184 45,023 150,648 124,195 Selling, engineering and administration 31,744 25,509 94,786 76,001 Operating earnings 19,440 19,514 55,862 48,194 Interest expense (income), net 14 (46) 28 18 Other pension and postretirement costs 30 21 90 109 Earnings before income taxes 19,396 19,539 55,744 48,067 Provision for income taxes 3,541 4,678 12,136 11,818 Net earnings $ 15,855 $ 14,861 $ 43,608 $ 36,249 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.54 $ 0.51 $ 1.50 $ 1.25 Diluted $ 0.54 $ 0.51 $ 1.49 $ 1.24 Shares used in computation of earnings per share: Basic 29,157,628 29,048,683 29,124,491 29,049,675 Diluted 29,341,832 29,220,497 29,324,534 29,219,537

BADGER METER, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) Assets September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 67,038 $ 72,273 Receivables 73,747 61,689 Inventories 91,824 81,586 Other current assets 9,103 5,303 Total current assets 241,712 220,851 Net property, plant and equipment 79,941 82,705 Intangible assets, at cost less accumulated amortization 67,076 53,598 Other long-term assets 21,592 22,518 Goodwill 104,726 88,708 Total assets $ 515,047 $ 468,380 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Payables $ 42,408 $ 34,923 Accrued compensation and employee benefits 18,874 14,617 Other current liabilities 14,573 15,659 Total current liabilities 75,855 65,199 Deferred income taxes 5,998 5,696 Long-term employee benefits and other 41,370 36,226 Shareholders' equity 391,824 361,259 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 515,047 $ 468,380

BADGER METER, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating activities: Net earnings $ 15,855 $ 14,861 $ 43,608 $ 36,249 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation 2,756 3,154 8,619 9,132 Amortization 4,270 3,320 12,358 9,803 Deferred income taxes (3 ) 9 42 401 Noncurrent employee benefits 72 114 232 571 Stock-based compensation expense 590 336 1,537 1,041 Changes in: Receivables (10,607 ) (3,454 ) (8,985 ) 3,184 Inventories (873 ) 118 (5,685 ) 5,188 Payables 2,054 2,599 7,420 (2,175 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (4,083 ) (575 ) (5,342 ) 6,485 Other liabilities 7,660 910 8,956 3,799 Total adjustments 1,836 6,531 19,152 37,429 Net cash provided by operations 17,691 21,392 62,760 73,678 Investing activities: Property, plant and equipment expenditures (3,791 ) (2,276 ) (8,169 ) (5,855 ) Proceeds from company owned life insurance plans 596 - 596 - Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (767 ) - (45,273 ) - Net cash used for investing activities (3,962 ) (2,276 ) (52,846 ) (5,855 ) Financing activities: Net decrease short-term debt - (4,600 ) - (4,600 ) Dividends paid (5,838 ) (5,230 ) (16,317 ) (15,108 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,684 27 2,036 505 Repurchase of treasury stock - (61 ) (460 ) (2,934 ) Issuance of treasury stock - 33 72 126 Net cash used for financing activities (4,154 ) (9,831 ) (14,669 ) (22,011 ) Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash 104 (585 ) (480 ) (782 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 9,679 8,700 (5,235 ) 45,030 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 57,359 85,201 72,273 48,871 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 67,038 $ 93,901 $ 67,038 $ 93,901

