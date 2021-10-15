checkAd

Barclays Bank PLC Announces Results of Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2021, 14:30  |  20   |   |   

Barclays Bank PLC (the “Issuer”) announced today the results of its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Offer”) to purchase any and all of its iPath Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total ReturnSM ETNs due October 22, 2037 (Ticker: GAZZF / CUSIP: 06739H644 /ISIN: US06739H6449) (the “Notes” or “ETNs”) and solicitation of consents (the “Consent Solicitation”) from holders of the Notes (the “Noteholders”) to amend certain provisions of the Notes (the “Proposed Amendment”), subject to applicable offer and distribution restrictions set out in the Amended and Restated Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement dated September 30, 2021 (the “Statement”).

The Offer and Consent Solicitation expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 14, 2021 (the “Expiration Deadline”). The Issuer has received and accepted 3,764,993 Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the Expiration Deadline, representing 52.37% of the outstanding Notes as of the Expiration Deadline. All conditions to the Offer were deemed satisfied or waived by the Issuer as of the Expiration Deadline. The aggregate purchase price of the Notes accepted by the Issuer is $564,748.95, reflecting the previously announced purchase price of $0.15 per Note (the “Purchase Price”). On October 18, 2021 (the “Settlement Date”), Noteholders whose Notes have been accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer will receive the previously announced Purchase Price.

Pursuant to the Consent Solicitation, the Issuer has obtained the requisite consents to the Proposed Amendment. The indenture and the global certificate with respect to the Notes will be amended on the Settlement Date to provide the Issuer with the right to redeem, in its sole discretion, all, but not less than all, of the outstanding Notes on the Redemption Date for a cash payment per Note equal to the Closing Indicative Note Value on the valuation date (the “Valuation Date”) specified by the Issuer in the redemption notice. The “Redemption Date” will be the fifth Business Day after the Valuation Date.

Notes purchased by the Issuer pursuant to the Offer will be cancelled on the Settlement Date. The Issuer currently intends to effectuate the Proposed Amendment and redeem all outstanding Notes immediately after the Proposed Amendment becomes effective. The payment upon redemption to Noteholders may be greater than or less than the Purchase Price pursuant to the Offer but will not include any amount in excess of the Closing Indicative Note Value on the Valuation Date.

Wertpapier


