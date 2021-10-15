checkAd

Redbox Teams Up with Factual Entertainment Media Company Curiosity on Multi-Faceted Agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2021, 14:30  |   |   |   

Redbox, a leading entertainment company, today announced it has signed a multi-faceted agreement with Curiosity Inc., the global factual media company, to bring more entertainment options to Redbox customers. As part of the agreement, Redbox will promote Curiosity’s subscription video on demand service (SVOD), Curiosity Stream, and include select content from Curiosity on Redbox’s fast-growing Ad Supported Video on Demand (AVOD) and Free Ad Supported Streaming Television streaming (FAST) services. The companies have also agreed to offer Curiosity Stream as a premium subscription offering when Redbox launches SVOD Channels in its streaming app in 2022.

Under terms of the deal, the Curiosity Stream SVOD service will be made available to select Redbox customers on a promotional trial basis and promoted on Redbox’s 40,000 kiosks and digital streaming properties. Additionally, Redbox will license Curiosity content which will be offered on Redbox’s AVOD and FAST streaming services in the coming months.

“Our customers will appreciate the high-quality content delivered by Curiosity Stream and we’re excited to work with them to grow their viewership through distribution of their service on the Redbox app,” said Jason Kwong, Chief Strategy and Digital Officer, Redbox.

“We are thrilled to partner with Redbox as they continue to expand their video streaming offerings,” said Brandon Fong, Senior Vice President of Partnerships and Distribution for Curiosity Inc. “As the leading factual entertainment service, Curiosity is ideally positioned to deliver affordable, high value entertainment to Redbox customers who want to know more about the world around them.”

About Redbox

Redbox is America's leading destination for affordable new-release movies and entertainment with more ways to watch than any other home entertainment provider. Redbox delivers value and convenience through unparalleled choice across content, platforms, rental and purchase options, and price points. The company recently announced a definitive agreement to combine with Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: "SGAM," "SGAMU," and "SGAMW"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The transaction, which will result in Redbox becoming a publicly traded company, is expected to accelerate Redbox's ongoing transformation to offer customers and partners a multi-product experience across physical and digital channels. The company's expanding streaming offering includes digital rental and purchase as well as free live TV and free On Demand content and complements Redbox's nationwide footprint of entertainment kiosks, conveniently located where consumers already shop. Redbox Entertainment, a new content acquisition and production division, has further transformed Redbox into a multi-channel content provider. For more information, visit redbox.com.

About Curiosity Inc.

Curiosity Inc. is the entertainment brand for people who want to know more. The global media company is home to award-winning original and curated factual films, shows and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. With approximately 20 million paid subscribers worldwide and thousands of titles, the company operates the flagship Curiosity Stream SVOD service, available in more than 175 countries worldwide; Curiosity Channel, the linear television channel available via global distribution partners; and Curiosity Studios, which oversees original programming. Curiosity Inc. recently completed the acquisition of One Day University, which provides access to engaging talks and lectures from the best university and college professors in the United States. Curiosity Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq: CURI). For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

