checkAd

The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2021, 14:30  |  24   |   |   

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (TSXV: VERY.V) (NASDAQ: VGFC) (FSE: 0SI) ("VERY GOOD" or the "Company"), a leading plant-based food technology company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into definitive agreements with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of approximately 15,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of US$2.00 per Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately US$30,000,000 pursuant to a registered direct offering (the "Offering").

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as lead placement agent for the Offering. Roth Capital Partners is acting as co-placement agent for the Offering.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of US$2.35, subject to adjustment in certain circumstances. The Warrants will be exercisable for five years from the closing of the Offering.

VERY GOOD intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to scale its operations, to expand its geographical reach, for accretive acquisitions within the plant-based food sector, for research and development, for marketing initiatives and for general corporate and other working capital purposes.

The Offering is expected to close on or about October 19, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions, including but not limited to, receipt of conditional approval to list the Common Shares and Warrant Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). VERY GOOD has notified The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (the "Nasdaq") of the Offering in accordance with Nasdaq rules and regulations.

The Offering is being made in the United States only under the Company's amended and restated short form base shelf prospectus dated October 5, 2021 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus"), filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, and included in the corresponding registration statement on Form F-10 (the "Registration Statement") filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") under the U.S./Canada Multijurisdictional Disclosure System ("MJDS"). The Company will file a prospectus supplement (the "Supplement") to the Base Shelf Prospectus with the applicable securities regulatory authorities in Canada. The Supplement will also be filed with the SEC as a prospectus supplement to the base prospectus included in the Registration Statement. Copies of the Supplement, including the Base Shelf Prospectus, will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Seite 1 von 3
The Very Good Food Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Nachhaltig investieren
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering The Very Good Food Company Inc. (TSXV: VERY.V) (NASDAQ: VGFC) (FSE: 0SI) ("VERY GOOD" or the "Company"), a leading plant-based food technology company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into definitive agreements with institutional …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Giuliano Di Vitantonio Appointed CEO of AtlasEdge — AtlasEdge Announces Key Strategic Partnership ...
BrainChip Returns to the Linley Processor Conference with Discussion of Next-Generation AI-Enabled ...
FRMO Corp. Appoints Three New Directors
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
Moderna Announces FDA Advisory Committee Unanimously Votes in Support of Emergency Use for a ...
Virgin Galactic Begins Planned Vehicle Enhancement and Modification Period; Unity 23 Test Flight ...
ADTRAN, Inc. Pre-Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2021 and Provides Current ...
Onxeo Further strengthens its Board of Directors with two Seasoned Personalities from the ...
Walgreens Boots Alliance Makes $5.2 Billion Investment in VillageMD to Deliver Value-Based Primary ...
Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Comments on Delaware Court Decision
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(26) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Sesen Bio Expands CMC and Clinical Teams
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(26) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.10.21The Very Good Food Company Launching Pilot Program in China
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.10.21The Very Good Food Company Commences Trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.10.21The Very Good Food Company to Commence Trading on the NASDAQ
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21The Very Good Food Company Addresses Market Rumors in Advance of Anticipated NASDAQ Listing
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21The Very Good Food Company Appoints CPG & Food Service Industry Leader to Board of Directors in Advance of Anticipated NASDAQ Listing
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21The Very Good Food Company to Increase Distribution through Online Delivery Platforms Including Uber Eats and DoorDash in Major US Cities
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21The Very Good Food Company Announces Application to List on NASDAQ
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten