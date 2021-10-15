QuantumScape Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), a leader in the development of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles, today announced it will release 2021 third quarter financial results after market close on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. This will be followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Participating on the call will be Jagdeep Singh, co-founder and chief executive officer, and Kevin Hettrich, chief financial officer, of QuantumScape.

Starting today, October 15, retail and institutional shareholders can submit and upvote questions they would like addressed on the earnings call. QuantumScape management will respond to a selection of the most upvoted questions. To submit questions, please visit the Say online platform; shareholders at brokers with Say can participate directly in their investing app or broker website. We will accept questions on the Q&A platform until Friday, October 22, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).