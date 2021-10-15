IGI to Restate Financial Statements in Response to the SEC Staff Statement for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (“IGI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IGIC) announced today that it will file restated consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2020 and also amend its previously published quarterly financial results for 2020 and 2021 as a result of further consideration of a statement issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) (the “SEC Staff Statement”) on April 12, 2021, with respect to the accounting treatment for warrant instruments issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs).

IGI has 12.75 million public warrants and 4.5 million private warrants (collectively, the “Warrants”) outstanding. No Warrants have been exercised or redeemed since originally issued. The impact of the restatement on the consolidated financial statements will be a decrease to net income of $4.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase in total liabilities of $13.6 million as of December 31, 2020, and a corresponding decrease to total equity of $13.6 million as of December 31, 2020. The restatement of the consolidated financial statements had no impact on the Company’s liquidity, cash or cash equivalents, or cash flows from operating, investing, and financing activities.