Sachem Capital to Present at Dawson James Securities 6th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference on October 21, 2021

15.10.2021, 14:30  |  21   |   |   

BRANFORD, Conn., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sachem Capital Corp. (“Sachem”) (NYSE American: SACH), today announced that Bill Haydon, Chief Investment Officer and Director of Investor Relations of Sachem Capital Corp., will present at the Dawson James Securities Small Cap Growth Conference being held on October 21, 2021 at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, Florida.

Mr. Haydon will present on Thursday, October 21st at 9:20 am Eastern Time and will also be participating in one-on-one meetings with qualified investors throughout the conference.

The live webcast and subsequent archived recordings for the presentation can be accessed here and on the investor relations section of Sachem’s website at https://ir.sachemcapitalcorp.com/.

About Dawson James Securities

Dawson James Securities, Inc., a member of FINRA/SIPC, is a full-service investment bank headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. http://www.dawsonjames.com.

About Sachem Capital Corp.

Sachem Capital Corp. specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term (i.e., three years or less) secured, non­banking loans (sometimes referred to as “hard money” loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located primarily in Connecticut. The company does not lend to owner occupants. The company’s primary underwriting criteria is a conservative loan to value ratio. The properties securing the company’s loans are generally classified as residential or commercial real estate and, typically, are held for resale or investment. Each loan is secured by a first mortgage lien on real estate. Each loan is also personally guaranteed by the principal(s) of the borrower, which guaranty may be collaterally secured by a pledge of the guarantor’s interest in the borrower. The company also makes opportunistic real estate purchases apart from its lending activities. The company believes that it qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes and has elected to be taxed as a REIT beginning with its 2017 tax year.

Investor & Media Contact:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Email: sach@crescendo-ir.com
Tel: (212) 671-1021

SOURCE: Sachem Capital Corp.

 





