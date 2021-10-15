checkAd

KYN Capital Group Releases Phase One of Koinfold Cryptocurrency Exchange

CARSON CITY, NV, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – KYN Capital Group (OTC:KYNC) is excited to announce that phase one of its commission-free cryptocurrency exchange is now available by downloading Pay.how from the AppStore ‎Pay.How on the App Store (apple.com) or Google Play Pay.How - Apps on Google Play

With phase one of the Koinfold Exchange being available for use starting today, this announcement solidifies KYN Capital Group as the first commission-free cryptocurrency exchange to be incorporated into an ecosystem of integrated products via its very own super App.

“We would like to thank all of our shareholders for their continued support as we roll out our suite of integrated products,” states Rick Wilson, CEO. “KYN Capital Group is well positioned for strong revenue growth in 2022 which is something we have hoped to see for a long time. Our quest to become a Nasdaq traded company remains our primary focus.”

What’s Next

Phase two of the Koinfold Exchange has started and is expected to be completed by the end of Q4 2021 or early Q1 2022. KYN Capital Group has a team of developers that are working full- time on this effort. Updates will be shared weekly throughout the entire process as part of our agile development strategy. KYN Capital Group will also provide an opportunity for users and shareholders to share feedback with our development team through LIVE coding sessions. 

Phase Two Enhancements Include:

  • A Newly Enhanced Interface
  • SMS integration for faster login and verification to the exchange
  • Integration with Plaid for fast, reliable, and secure funding of accounts
  • Additional coins to be made available
  • Availability of Koinfold Exchange in the App Store and Google Play.

KYN Capital Group strongly encourages the attendance of its first investor call scheduled to take place on November 3, 2021. Other meetings that are scheduled can be found on the company website as well.

About KYN Capital Group, Inc.

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTC: KYNC) is a Nevada Corporation. The company has been re-positioned to be a holding company for acquisitions, entertainment, blockchain, cryptocurrency and touchless payments. The goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace. 

Visit our website @

https://kyncap.com

https://Pay.how

Follow KYN Capital Group, Inc. on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/kyncap

Follow Pay.How on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/PayHowApp

Safe Harbor Statement:

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

Contact:
KYN Capital Group, Inc.
info@kyncap.com 





Disclaimer

