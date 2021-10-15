Vir Biotechnology Announces Multiple Abstracts Highlighting New Hepatitis B Data Accepted for Presentation at AASLD’s The Liver Meeting 2021
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced that three abstracts highlighting data from its hepatitis B clinical program and one health outcomes research abstract have been accepted for oral and poster presentation at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) The Liver Meeting, taking place virtually from November 12-15, 2021.
Among the accepted abstracts is an oral presentation of new data from a Phase 2 study evaluating VIR-2218, an investigational small interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) that mediates RNA interference (RNAi), alone and in combination with pegylated interferon alfa-2a (PEG-IFNα), an approved immunomodulator for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV), for the potential functional cure of chronic HBV infection.
Additionally, two poster presentations will highlight pre-clinical and clinical data for VIR-3434, an investigational HBV-neutralizing monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit HBV entry into cells, reduce the number of virion and subvirion particles in the blood, and potentially function as a therapeutic T cell vaccine. A third poster presentation will focus on the impact of chronic HBV and its treatments on patients’ lives, as well as the perceived value of a functional cure.
Presentation details are as follows:
Oral Presentation:
-
Title: Preliminary results from a Phase 2 study evaluating VIR-2218 alone and in combination with pegylated interferon alfa-2a in participants with chronic hepatitis B infection
(Abstract #26144; Publication #93)
Session: Parallel 13; Novel HBV Therapies and Approaches
Date: Sunday, November 14, 2021
Time: 10:00 am – 11:30 am EST
Presenter: Prof. Man-Fung Yuen, D.Sc., M.D., Ph.D., Chair Professor and Chief of Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Deputy Head of Department of Medicine, Li Shu Fan Medical Foundation Professor in Medicine, The University of Hong Kong
Poster Presentations:
-
Title: Rapid HBsAg reduction in chronic hepatitis B virus infection: Preliminary results from a Phase 1 study evaluating a single dose of VIR-3434, a novel neutralizing, vaccinal
monoclonal antibody (Abstract #28863; Publication #839)
Session: Hepatitis B Therapeutics: New Agents
Date: Friday, November 12, 2021
Time: 8:00 am EST
Presenter: Kosh Agarwal, M.D., Consultant Hepatologist and Transplant Physician at the Institute of Liver Studies, Kings College Hospital, London, United Kingdom
-
Title: Preclinical characterization of VIR-3434, a monoclonal antibody neutralizing hepatitis B virus that facilitates FcgR-mediated elimination of HBsAg (Abstract #28934;
Publication #838)
