Vir Biotechnology Announces Multiple Abstracts Highlighting New Hepatitis B Data Accepted for Presentation at AASLD’s The Liver Meeting 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced that three abstracts highlighting data from its hepatitis B clinical program and one health outcomes research abstract have been accepted for oral and poster presentation at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) The Liver Meeting, taking place virtually from November 12-15, 2021.

Among the accepted abstracts is an oral presentation of new data from a Phase 2 study evaluating VIR-2218, an investigational small interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) that mediates RNA interference (RNAi), alone and in combination with pegylated interferon alfa-2a (PEG-IFNα), an approved immunomodulator for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV), for the potential functional cure of chronic HBV infection.