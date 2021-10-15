Albireo to Showcase New Data at AASLD The Liver Meeting 2021

– Data presentations on A2342, the first oral systemic sodium-taurocholate co-transporting peptide (NTCP) inhibitor for development in viral and cholestatic liver diseases –

– Company to host post-AASLD call on November 16, 2021 at 10 a.m. EST –

BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a rare liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, today announced the presentation of data at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) The Liver Meeting 2021, being held virtually November 12 – 15. Data will be presented in one oral presentation and six posters across studies in rare pediatric cholestatic liver disease and in adult liver disease. Highlights to include data from the Phase 3 PEDFIC 1 study and PEDFIC 2 long-term extension study of Albireo’s product, Bylvay (odevixibat), and data from studies of viral disease product candidate, A2342. Abstracts are now available on the AASLD website and in the October supplement of HEPATOLOGY.

Pediatric Liver Presentations

Oral: Relationships Between Changes in Autotaxin, Pruritus, and Serum Bile Acids After Odevixibat Treatment in Patients With Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis: Data From a Pooled Analysis

Presenter: Dr. Emmanuel Gonzalès, Associate Professor of Pediatric Hepatology and Liver Transplantation, University Hospitals of Paris-Sud, Bicetre, France

Session: Pediatric Hepatology: Metabolic and Genetic Diseases

Date & Time: Saturday, November 13, 4:00 p.m. EST

Poster #1950: Effects on Serum Bile Acids, Pruritus, and Safety With Up to 72 Weeks of Odevixibat Treatment: Pooled Data From the PEDFIC 1 and PEDFIC 2 Studies in Children With Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis

Session Title: Pediatric Hepatology: Pediatric Liver Disease - Basic Science; Biliary Atresia and Neonatal Cholestasis; Viral and Autoimmune Liver Disease; Metabolic and Genetic Diseases; Pediatric Liver Transplantation

Poster #1951: Efficacy and Safety Outcomes With Odevixibat in Children With Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Due to Deficiencies in Multidrug Resistance Protein 3 (PFIC Type 3) or Myosin 5B (PFIC Type 6)

Session Title: Pediatric Hepatology: Pediatric Liver Disease - Basic Science; Biliary Atresia and Neonatal Cholestasis; Viral and Autoimmune Liver Disease; Metabolic and Genetic Diseases; Pediatric Liver Transplantation