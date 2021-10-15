checkAd

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Reports Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

  • Financial Highlights
    • Gross Profit for the year increased by $47.9 million as compared to the prior year.
    • Gross Profit increased by $3.9 million in the fourth fiscal quarter compared to the prior year fourth fiscal quarter. Approximately 5.5 million more gallons were sold in the fourth fiscal quarter than in the prior year fourth fiscal quarter.
    • Operating Income for the year increased by $67.6 million or 45% as compared to prior year.
    • Operating Income for the fourth fiscal quarter increased by 104%.
  • Company Highlights
    • Ferrellgas Corporate Internship Experience, a program offered to current undergraduates in the areas of Supply Chain, Finance, Marketing, and Technology, successfully fostered 5 interns through the 12-week program.
    • The Ferrellgas Management Development Program, a diverse leadership, management and mentorship program, welcomed 22 new operations management candidates to its program from across the country.
    • Home Delivery for Tank Exchange is now found in 12 markets across the United States.
    • Ferrellgas continues its partnership with Operation BBQ Relief to provide relief to disaster areas in the United States.
    • Ferrellgas welcomes its newest acquisition, Proflame, to the Ferrellgas Family.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR) (“Ferrellgas” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its fiscal year (“fiscal 2021”) and fourth fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2021.

"At Ferrellgas, our employees are at the center of our growth strategy. We invest in our employees and in turn they have delivered a strong financial performance. Technology, which allows us to be easy to do business with, is the perfect complement to our dedicated, customer service focused employees,” said James E. Ferrell, Chief Executive Officer and President. “We are very proud of our people and of the consistent results they produced all throughout the year.”

The Company’s strong performance continued during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, leading to a $67.6 million increase in operating income for the fiscal year. Also contributing to a strong performance are marketing initiatives, consumer centric buying programs, and improved use of consumer analytics. Additionally, the reseller segment grew 12% in fiscal 2021. Performance was also aided by growth of Blue Rhino tank exchange sales, which grew due to further market share penetration and consistent growth in backyard and outdoor appliance usage.

Overall gallon performance contributed to an increase in gross margin of $47.9 million, or 6% higher than prior year. Highlighting the Company’s delivery efficiency strategies, operating expenses decreased a nominal 5.5% while decreasing by 4.1% per unit. The Company demonstrated continued operational excellence on its strategic initiative of delivering gallons more efficiently, which led to significant containment of operating expenses during the quarter. These tighter controls by management demonstrated less fleet needed to deliver those gallons, fewer miles driven to deliver more gallons, and less fuel consumed by trucks. Also contributing to expense management was a 36% increase in gallons per stop, as measured in fiscal 2021.

The fourth fiscal quarter continues to demonstrate Ferrellgas’ strength as a technology enabled, logistics company providing a clean fuel to a tenured customer base. Following the debt restructuring, the Company’s performance was aided by a favorable credit position with suppliers. A sustained emphasis on leadership development, excellence in operational expense management, and implementation of logistics fundamentals continue to increase efficiency and profitability. Strong execution by safety-focused and dedicated delivery professionals, recognized as essential workers, is driving high performance throughout the Company.

For the fourth fiscal quarter, the Company reported net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. of $18.8 million, or $7.13 per Class A Unit, compared to prior year period net loss of $70.0 million, or $14.26 per Class A Unit. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, decreased by $2.6 million to $24.1 million in the fourth fiscal quarter compared to $26.7 million in the prior year quarter. However, Adjusted EBITDA increased by $52.6 million to $318.1 million in fiscal 2021 compared to $265.5 million in the prior year.

“Our performance is made possible through our focus on performance and dependability,” Ferrell added. “Performance is further strengthened by the incredibly dedicated employees of Ferrellgas, in particular the over 2,300 delivery professionals and their unwavering commitment to our customers and company. Our valuable employees, across our corporate operations and the field, continue to generate strong results while managing the balance of growth and expense management. I could not be more proud of our people and what they accomplished this year.”

As previously announced,  Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. and Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp., entities with no operations or employees, emerged from bankruptcy on March 30, 2021 and we completed our financial restructuring, greatly improving the health of our balance sheet and paving the way for future prosperity.  Also as previously announced, on October 8, 2021, we paid a $49.9 million distribution to holders of record of the Class B Units as of September 24, 2021 – an activity made possible by the continued strong performance of the Company.

On Wednesday October 22, 2021, James E. Ferrell, Chief Executive Officer and President, Tamria Zertuche, Chief Operating Officer, and Dhiraj Cherian, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will conduct a live teleconference on the Internet at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mqbzp2wt to discuss the results of operations for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2021. The live webcast of the teleconference will begin at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time). Questions may be submitted via the investor relations e-mail box at InvestorRelations@ferrellgas.com.

About Ferrellgas
Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million Class A Units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 15, 2021. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.

Forward Looking Statements
Statements in this release concerning expectations for the future are forward-looking statements. A variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause results, performance, and expectations to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, and expectations. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those discussed in the Form 10-K of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp., Ferrellgas, L.P., and Ferrellgas Finance Corp. for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2021, and in other documents filed from time to time by these entities with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

Investor Relations – InvestorRelations@ferrellgas.com

FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except unit data)

(unaudited)

             
ASSETS      July 31, 2021   July 31, 2020
             
Current Assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents (including $11,500 and $95,759 of restricted cash at July 31, 2021 and July 31, 2020, respectively)   $ 281,952     $ 333,761  
Accounts and notes receivable, net (including $103,703 of accounts receivable pledged as collateral at July 31, 2020)     131,574       101,438  
Inventories     88,379       72,664  
Price risk management asset     78,001       2,846  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     39,092       33,098  
Total Current Assets     618,998       543,807  
             
Property, plant and equipment, net     582,118       591,042  
Goodwill, net     246,946       247,195  
Intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization of $432,032 and $423,290 at July 31, 2021 and July 31, 2020, respectively)     100,743       104,049  
Operating lease right-of-use asset     87,611       107,349  
Other assets, net     93,228       74,748  
Total Assets   $ 1,729,644     $ 1,668,190  
             
             
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE AND EQUITY            
             
Current Liabilities:            
Accounts payable   $ 47,913     $ 33,944  
Current portion of long-term debt     1,670       859,095  
Current operating lease liabilities     25,363       29,345  
Other current liabilities     246,000       167,466  
Total Current Liabilities     320,946       1,089,850  
             
Long-term debt     1,444,890       1,646,396  
Operating lease liabilities     74,349       89,022  
Other liabilities     61,189       51,190  
             
Contingencies and commitments            
             
Mezzanine Equity:            
Senior preferred units, net of issue discount and other offering costs (700,000 units outstanding at July 31, 2021)     651,349        
             
Equity:            
Limited partner Unitholders            
Class A (4,857,605 Units outstanding at July 31, 2021 and July 31, 2020)     (1,214,813 )     (1,126,452 )
Class B (1,300,000 Units outstanding at July 31, 2021)     383,012        
General partner Unitholder (49,496 Units outstanding at July 31, 2021 and July 31, 2020)     (72,178 )     (71,287 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     88,866       (2,303 )
Total Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Equity     (815,113 )     (1,200,042 )
Noncontrolling interest     (7,966 )     (8,226 )
Total Equity     (823,079 )     (1,208,268 )
Total Liabilities, Mezzanine and Equity   $ 1,729,644     $ 1,668,190  


FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per unit data)
(unaudited)

                         
    Three months ended   Twelve months ended
    July 31   July 31
     2021
    2020
    2021
    2020
Revenues:                        
Propane and other gas liquids sales   $ 317,333     $ 265,414     $ 1,668,852     $ 1,415,791  
Other     17,793       16,235       85,458       82,035  
Total revenues     335,126       281,649       1,754,310       1,497,826  
                         
Cost of sales:                        
Propane and other gas liquids sales     175,146       124,917       881,936       673,053  
Other     2,572       3,229       12,728       13,003  
                         
Gross profit     157,408       153,503       859,646       811,770  
                         
Operating expense - personnel, vehicle, plant & other     116,918       128,721       465,816       493,055  
Operating expense - equipment lease expense     6,600       8,293       27,062       33,017  
Depreciation and amortization expense     21,462       21,101       85,382       80,481  
General and administrative expense     11,305       9,305       60,065       45,752  
Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge     934       689       3,215       2,871  
Loss on asset sales and disposals     (407 )     1,682       1,831       7,924  
                         
Operating income     596       (16,288 )     216,275       148,670  
                         
Interest expense     (24,606 )     (54,014 )     (173,616 )     (192,962 )
Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt     5,088             (104,834 )     (37,399 )
Other income (expense), net     77       (246 )     4,246       (460 )
Reorganization items, net     (236 )           (10,443 )      
                         
Loss before income tax expense     (19,081 )     (70,548 )     (68,372 )     (82,151 )
                         
Income tax expense     135       57       741       851  
                         
Net loss     (19,216 )     (70,605 )     (69,113 )     (83,002 )
                         
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (a)     (394 )     (636 )     (702 )     (503 )
                         
Net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.     (18,822 )     (69,969 )     (68,411 )     (82,499 )
                         
Distribution to preferred unitholders     16,013             24,024        
                         
Less: General partner's interest in net loss     (108 )     (700 )     (684 )     (825 )
                         
Class A Unitholders' interest in net loss   $ (34,727 )   $ (69,269 )   $ (91,751 )   $ (81,674 )
                         
Loss Per Class A Unit                        
Basic and diluted net loss per Class A Unit   $ (7.15 )   $ (14.26 )   $ (18.89 )   $ (16.81 )
                         
Weighted average Class A Units outstanding - basic     4,858       4,858       4,858       4,858  


Supplemental Data and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items:

                         
    Three months ended   Twelve months ended
    July 31   July 31
     2021     2020     2021     2020 
Net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.   $ (18,822 )   $ (69,969 )   $ (68,411 )   $ (82,499 )
Income tax expense     135       57       741       851  
Interest expense     24,606       54,014       173,616       192,962  
Depreciation and amortization expense     21,462       21,101       85,382       80,481  
EBITDA     27,381       5,203       191,328       191,795  
Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge     934       689       3,215       2,871  
Loss on asset sales and disposal     (407 )     1,682       1,831       7,924  
Loss on extinguishment of debt     (5,088 )           104,834       37,399  
Other (income) expense, net     (77 )     246       (4,246 )     460  
Reorganization expense - professional fees     236             10,443        
Severance expense includes $0 and $927 in operating expense for the three and twelve months ended July 31, 2021. Also includes $0 and $834 in general and administrative expense for the three and twelve months ended July 31, 2021.           740       1,761       740  
Legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses     1,557       1,421       10,129       7,308  
Provision for doubtful accounts related to non-core businesses           17,325       (500 )     17,325  
Lease accounting standard adjustment and other           27             161  
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (a)     (394 )     (636 )     (702 )     (503 )
Adjusted EBITDA (b)     24,142       26,697       318,093       265,480  
Net cash interest expense (c)     (22,437 )     (52,905 )     (160,153 )     (182,246 )
Maintenance capital expenditures (d)     (11,651 )     (4,540 )     (26,168 )     (23,240 )
Cash paid for income taxes     (268 )     (239 )     (706 )     (289 )
Proceeds from certain asset sales     881       1,487       4,588       3,997  
Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors (e)     (9,333 )     (29,500 )     135,654       63,702  
Less: Distributions accrued or paid to preferred unitholders     16,013             24,024        
Distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and non-controlling interest     (2,420 )     (590 )     (480 )     (1,274 )
Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders (f)     (22,926 )     (28,910 )     111,150       62,428  
Less: Distributions paid to Class A and B Unitholders                        
Distributable cash flow excess (g)   $ (22,926 )   $ (28,910 )   $ 111,150     $ 62,428  
                         
Propane gallons sales                        
Retail - Sales to End Users     95,933       85,677       632,057       638,017  
Wholesale - Sales to Resellers     51,055       55,834       228,025       235,529  
Total propane gallons sales     146,988       141,511       860,082       873,546  

(a) Amounts allocated to the general partner for its 1.0101% interest (excluding the economic interest attributable to the preferred unitholders) in the operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P.
(b) Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., plus the sum of the following: income tax expense, interest expense, depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge, loss on asset sales and disposals, loss on extinguishment of debt, other (income) expense, net, reorganization expense – professional fees, severance expense, legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses, provision for doubtful accounts related to non-core businesses, lease accounting standard adjustment and other and net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest. Management believes the presentation of this measure is relevant and useful because it allows investors to view the partnership's performance in a manner similar to the method management uses, adjusted for items management believes make it easier to compare its results with other companies that have different financing and capital structures.
This method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may not be consistent with that of other companies and should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.
(c) Net cash interest expense is the sum of interest expense less non-cash interest expense and other income (expense), net. This amount includes interest expense related to the terminated accounts receivable securitization facility.
(d) Maintenance capital expenditures include capitalized expenditures for betterment and replacement of property, plant and equipment.
(e) Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA minus net cash interest expense, maintenance capital expenditures and cash paid for income taxes plus proceeds from certain asset sales. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to declare and pay quarterly distributions to equity investors, including holders of the operating partnership’s Preferred Units. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors, as management defines it, may not be comparable to distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors or similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added into our calculation of distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors may not be consistent with that of other companies and should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.
(f) Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders is calculated as Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors minus distributions accrued or paid on the Preferred Units and distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and noncontrolling interest. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to declare and pay quarterly distributions to Class A and B Unitholders. Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added to our calculation of distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.
(g) Distributable cash flow excess is calculated as Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders minus Distributions paid to Class A and B Unitholders. Distributable cash flow excess, if any, is retained to establish reserves, to reduce debt, to fund capital expenditures and for other partnership purposes, and any shortage is funded from previously established reserves, cash on hand or borrowings under our Credit Facility or, previously, under our terminated accounts receivable securitization facility. Management considers Distributable cash flow excess a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to effectuate those purposes. Distributable cash flow excess, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added into our calculation of distributable cash flow excess that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow excess should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.





Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Reports Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Results Financial Highlights Gross Profit for the year increased by $47.9 million as compared to the prior year.Gross Profit increased by $3.9 million in the fourth fiscal quarter compared to the prior year fourth fiscal quarter. Approximately 5.5 million …

