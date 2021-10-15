Sensus Healthcare to Participate in Fireside Chat Hosted by Maxim Group and M-Vest

Fireside Chat with CEO Joe Sardano and CFO Javier Rampolla will be held October 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET

BOCA RATON, Fla, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological conditions, announces that Joseph Sardano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Javier Rampolla, Chief Financial Officer of Sensus Healthcare will participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by Maxim Group LLC and M-Vest being held Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time.