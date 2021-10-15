Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Goldman Sachs Q3 Earnings Much Better Than Consensus Expected (PLX AI) – Goldman Sachs Q3 revenue USD 13,610 million vs. estimate USD 11,670 million.Q3 EPS USD 14.93 vs. estimate USD 10.08Q3 net income USD 5,380 million vs. estimate USD 3,510 millionAnnualized return on average common shareholders’ equity …



