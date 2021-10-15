Goldman Sachs Q3 Earnings Much Better Than Consensus Expected
(PLX AI) – Goldman Sachs Q3 revenue USD 13,610 million vs. estimate USD 11,670 million.Q3 EPS USD 14.93 vs. estimate USD 10.08Q3 net income USD 5,380 million vs. estimate USD 3,510 millionAnnualized return on average common shareholders’ equity …
- (PLX AI) – Goldman Sachs Q3 revenue USD 13,610 million vs. estimate USD 11,670 million.
- Q3 EPS USD 14.93 vs. estimate USD 10.08
- Q3 net income USD 5,380 million vs. estimate USD 3,510 million
- Annualized return on average common shareholders’ equity (ROE) was 22.5% for the third quarter
- Investment Banking generated its second highest quarterly net revenues of $3.70 billion, reflecting record quarterly net revenues in Financial advisory and continued strength in Underwriting
- Consumer & Wealth Management produced quarterly net revenues of over $2 billion for the first time, 35% higher than the third quarter of 2020
