Arena Minerals Announces Closing Second & Final Tranche of Offering With Ganfeng Lithium and Lithium Americas

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES
OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arena Minerals Inc. ("Arena" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AN) is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of its $10 million subscription receipts private placement announced July 12, 2021.

William Randall, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “Given the continued international interest in the Pastos Grandes basin, closing this second and final tranche is a key step, as it provides Arena with funds to initiate an aggressive resource definition drill program. The Sal de la Puna Project is a key claim block in the basin, not only its lithium brine resource potential and extensive land position, but also its potential large freshwater resources. Along with our partners Ganfeng Lithium, we are in the final stages of planning our upcoming drill program and will be communicating the commencement of exploration activities in the near future.”

Private Placement

The Company has closed the second and final tranche of its private placement announced on July 12, 2021. In the first tranche, which closed and was announced on July 26, 2021, the Company issued 42,857,143 units to Lithium Americas Corporation ("Lithium Americas") (TSX: LAC; NYSE: LAC) for aggregate consideration of $6 million. In the second and final tranche, the Company issued a total of 28,571,428 units for an aggregate consideration of $4 million including 26,678,571 units to GFL International Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (“Ganfeng Lithium”) (1772.HK; OTCQX: GNENF), for a further consideration of $3.735 million.  

Post closing of this placement, Lithium Americas held 42,857,143 common shares and 21,428,571 warrants, and Ganfeng Lithium held 66,226,146 common shares and 33,113,072 warrants. The common shares, warrants and any shares issued upon the exercise of the warrants (the “Placement Securities”) issued to Lithium Americas in the first tranche closing are subject to a hold period ending on November 27, 2021. The Placement Securities issued or issuable to Ganfeng Lithium pursuant to the second closing are subject to a four month hold period expiring on February 15, 2022.

