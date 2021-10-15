checkAd

CordovaCann (CSE: CDVA / OTCQB: LVRLF) Opens 12th Star Buds Cannabis Co. Store in Canada

Autor: Accesswire
15.10.2021, 14:45  |  31   |   |   

Star Buds Cannabis Co. Retail Revenues Reach Record High in September

Star Buds Cannabis Co. Retail Revenues Reach Record High in September

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / CordovaCann Corp. (CSE:CDVA) (OTCQB:LVRLF) ("Cordova" or the "Company"), a cannabis-focused consumer products company, is pleased to announce that its twelfth Star Buds Cannabis Co. branded retail store will open tomorrow, Saturday, October 16, 2021. The store, located at 16737 127 Street NW in the City of Edmonton, is the second store opened by Cordova in Alberta. Tomorrow this Star Buds Cannabis Co. store will be open for walk-in customers and for processing of online orders for in-store pickup that are made through its website www.starbuds.co. The official grand opening of the store is scheduled for Saturday, October 23, 2021.

Cordova is continuing its strong pace of store openings with plans to open five additional Star Buds Cannabis Co. retail stores across Canada before the end of the year. September was a record revenue month for the Star Buds Cannabis Co. retail chain, and October is on track to set another record. Through the first 13 days of October, the store chain in Canada generated revenues of $536,021 with a gross margin of 29%. This equates to a revenue run rate of $15.3 million annually.

"We are happy to open our second store in Alberta and believe the excellent location will drive a new crowd of consumers to Star Buds Cannabis Co.," stated Taz Turner, Chairman and CEO of the Company. "We believe the City of Edmonton will be a strong source of growth for our brand and we will be opening other stores in the market in the coming months."

About CordovaCann Corp.

CordovaCann Corp. is a Canadian-domiciled company focused on building a leading, diversified cannabis products business across multiple jurisdictions including Canada and the United States. Cordova primarily provides services and investment capital to the retail, processing and production vertical markets of the cannabis industry.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" under the provisions of applicable Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of the Company. All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements with respect to the Company's planned business activities, the anticipated benefits of the opening of the store and the prospect of opening additional retail stores. Generally, this forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or variations or comparable language of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including anticipated costs and ability to achieve business objectives and goals.

Wertpapier


