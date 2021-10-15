BTRS Holdings Inc. to Hold Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on November 10, 2021

BTRS Holdings Inc. (“Billtrust” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: BTRS), a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments leader, today announced it will discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 5:00 pm ET. Hosting the call will be Flint Lane, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Shifke, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call will be webcast live from the investor relations portion of the Company’s website at https://www.billtrust.com/about/investors. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.