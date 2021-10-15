Sidus Space, Inc. Closes $3,000,000.00 Private Placement

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Sidus Space, Inc. ("Sidus" or "the Company"), is pleased to announce they have closed a private placement of $3,000,000.00 of its Class A common stock. Boustead Securities, LLC served as exclusive …

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Sidus Space, Inc. ("Sidus" or "the Company"), is pleased to announce they have closed a private placement of $3,000,000.00 of its Class A common stock. Boustead Securities, LLC served as exclusive …

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Sidus Space, Inc. ("Sidus" or "the Company"), is pleased to announce they have closed a private placement of $3,000,000.00 of its Class A common stock. Boustead Securities, LLC served as exclusive placement agent for the Sidus Space private placement offering.