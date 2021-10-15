checkAd

Sino American Oil Company Announces Retention of International Monetary

Autor: Accesswire
15.10.2021, 15:00  |  27   |   |   

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Sino American Oil Company, (OTC PINK:OILY) $OILY, an emerging Oil and Gas exploration company, today announced that it has engaged International Monetary ("IM") as its investment banking & strategic …

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Sino American Oil Company, (OTC PINK:OILY) $OILY, an emerging Oil and Gas exploration company, today announced that it has engaged International Monetary ("IM") as its investment banking & strategic advisory firm to provide capital resources, structure financing, provide proprietary investor relations services (IR), advise on merger, and acquisition candidates, and advise the Company's management on other strategic decisions.

Foto: Accesswire

"IM has a direct connection to the investment community which will help Sino American Oil move forward quickly with our strategy," said Kim Halvorson, CEO and Director of Sino American Oil Company. IM will aid in overall capital market support, which is where we require more assistance."

Continues Ms. Halvorson, "IM caters specifically to small capitalization public companies. With its team serving its corporate clients, IM can assist in facilitating financing, provide IR services, and bring a substantial knowledge base to the table for strategic decision making. We are pleased to be associated with IM at this exciting time in our industry."

MB Riley, Managing Director of IM, states, "From the moment our team reviewed Sino American Oil Company's capabilities, and business model, we immediately recognized the enormous potential for this young company and wanted to be part of what I expect will be one of the most talked about emerging growth stories."

"On the investor awareness side, we will direct a series of initiatives to secure shareholder value and ensure liquidity, and through our investment banking and strategic advisory arm, we will advise the company on matters such as capital resources, structured financing, mergers and acquisitions, and advise the company's management on other strategic decisions Newport Beach-based IM will provide Sino American Oil Company with a myriad of services ranging from the preparation of corporate documents to providing guidance and assistance in maximizing shareholder value, further commented, MB Riley, Managing Director of IM."

ABOUT IM:

Founded in 1997, IM recognized a need to provide Investment Banking Services with the speed and precision that is required in the new internet and technology economy. IM focuses on turnaround situations and rapidly growing small companies, specializing in debt/equity financing of under $1 billion. IM is led by a team of Managing Directors that provides a number of strategic advisory services including providing capital resources, structuring financing for M&A, International Licensing/Commercialization, Retail Product/Service Distribution, Advertising & Marketing, and Shareholder Enhancement Services. To find out more about IM, go to: www.intlmonetary.com

Foto: Accesswire

ABOUT SINO AMERICAN OIL COMPANY:

Sino American Oil Company is a Wyoming incorporated; publicly traded company listed on otcmarkets.com identified by the ticker symbol OILY. The company is an oil and gas exploration stage company engaged in the assessment, acquisition, exploration, and development materials and properties. Under new and experienced corporate and operations management the company intends to acquire, explore, develop, and produce sweet light crude oil from the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin ("WCSB"), specifically in the Province of Alberta, Canada.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

The information in this Press Release includes certain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of Federal Securities Laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will provide to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include but are not limited to successful performances of internal plans, the impact of competitors, and general economic risks and uncertainties.

Signed.

/S/ Ms. Kim Halvorson, CEO/Director

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

For more information, press only:

Sino American Oil Company
IR CONTACT: Kim Halvorson
IR@sinoamericanoil.com
https://sinoamericanoil.com/

International Monetary
MB Riley - BR@intlmonetary.com
620 Newport Center Dr, Ste 1100,
Newport Beach, CA, 92660,
Office: (949) 200-4601

SOURCE: Sino American Oil Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668276/Sino-American-Oil-Company-Announces- ...

Sino American Oil Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sino American Oil Company Announces Retention of International Monetary CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Sino American Oil Company, (OTC PINK:OILY) $OILY, an emerging Oil and Gas exploration company, today announced that it has engaged International Monetary ("IM") as its investment banking & strategic …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Falcon Doubles the Size at Hope Brook to 41,500 Hectares, Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman's Lithium ...
Zimtu Capital Announces Presentation Featuring Aduro Clean Technologies
Silver Elephant Announces Filing of Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Gibellini Vanadium ...
Caduceus Partners with SRAX
Rockhaven Resources Ltd. Clarifies Disclosure
Investor Update for Visium Technologies, Inc.
Karsten Announces Entry into Definitive Agreement for Reverse Takeover by Final Bell Holdings, Inc. ...
Alkame Completes Development of Hooch Brands Line of CBD Teas
Relief Reports U.S. Collaboration Partner Announces Journal of Infectious Diseases and Treatment ...
Grand Opening of the Panacea Life Sciences Cannabinoid Research Center at Colorado State University
Titel
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Athena Gold Corporation Closes CAD $248,696 Second Tranche of Private Placement
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Falcon Doubles the Size at Hope Brook to 41,500 Hectares, Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman's Lithium ...
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp ...
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
CanaFarma Announces Interim COO Resignation
TransCold Distribution, a Unilever Master Distributor, Adds KOMO Plant Based Foods to Its ...
Xphyto Announces Engagement of Consultants for Marketing and Promotional Activities
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 25.5 metres of 1.13% Ni, 0.61% Cu, Including 4.5 metres of 2.96% ...
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...