checkAd

Nilam Resources, Inc. Completes Fourth Acquisition

Autor: Accesswire
15.10.2021, 15:00  |  25   |   |   

SNOHOMISH, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Nilam Resources, Inc, (OTC PINK:NILA) $NILA Announces the Completion of its Fourth Acquisition of Supreme Mushrooms, Ltd. as part of its long-term strategy in the functional mushroom and healthy …

SNOHOMISH, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Nilam Resources, Inc, (OTC PINK:NILA) $NILA Announces the Completion of its Fourth Acquisition of Supreme Mushrooms, Ltd. as part of its long-term strategy in the functional mushroom and healthy lifestyle space.

"The Company and team have been working very diligently over the last several months not only achieve Pink Current Status with the OTC Markets", commented Kim Halvorson, CEO of Nilam Resources, Inc. Today, we are announcing the completion of our fourth acquisition this year as our leadership continues to execute our business plan and objectives. We are pleased with the progress and have achieved to date and look forward to a healthy future for the Company, stated Kim Halvorson, CEO of Nilam Resources."

Foto: Accesswire

The management team is confident in the new direction for the company by moving into the functional mushroom and healthy Lifestyle space by acquiring our fourth e-commerce and drop ship company in as many months. The Share Exchange Agreement executed this month acquires all the assets of Supreme Mushroom, Ltd., and its profitable ecommerce website in exchange for Common Shares in Nilam Resources, Inc. The current management team was retained as part of the transaction.

"We are pleased to be part of the Nila Hub portfolio of companies, joining forces with NILA allows us to grow our business seamlessly. It is only logical to leverage the specialized resources of other successful companies in the NILA portfolio. Stated Chris English, CEO of Supreme Mushrooms, Ltd. Vertical integration optimizes marketing, search engine and social media awareness, and access to staffing with acute knowledge of the functional mushroom sector. The space is changing and expanding daily so having a team of experts is all aspects of the vertical delivery model allows us to focus on our business and operations, further commented Chris English CEO of Supreme Mushrooms, Ltd.

The Company's business strategy is simple; growth through consolidation, acquisitions and streamlining efficiencies. The functional mushroom space is an emerging growth sector within the health and wellness online e- commerce marketplace, the Company believes that to be a leader in this new space, we must focus on revenues and growth through acquisitions.

Finally, the company would like to further announce the launch of its consolidation of Nila Hub Portfolio companies and bands located on the website www.nilahub.com This new web portal will be used as a one stop shop for the company's functional mushroom brands and also serve as a place for investors gather additional information on the Company and its operations.

Seite 1 von 2
Nilam Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nilam Resources, Inc. Completes Fourth Acquisition SNOHOMISH, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Nilam Resources, Inc, (OTC PINK:NILA) $NILA Announces the Completion of its Fourth Acquisition of Supreme Mushrooms, Ltd. as part of its long-term strategy in the functional mushroom and healthy …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Falcon Doubles the Size at Hope Brook to 41,500 Hectares, Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman's Lithium ...
Zimtu Capital Announces Presentation Featuring Aduro Clean Technologies
Silver Elephant Announces Filing of Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Gibellini Vanadium ...
Caduceus Partners with SRAX
Rockhaven Resources Ltd. Clarifies Disclosure
Investor Update for Visium Technologies, Inc.
Karsten Announces Entry into Definitive Agreement for Reverse Takeover by Final Bell Holdings, Inc. ...
Alkame Completes Development of Hooch Brands Line of CBD Teas
Relief Reports U.S. Collaboration Partner Announces Journal of Infectious Diseases and Treatment ...
Grand Opening of the Panacea Life Sciences Cannabinoid Research Center at Colorado State University
Titel
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Athena Gold Corporation Closes CAD $248,696 Second Tranche of Private Placement
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Falcon Doubles the Size at Hope Brook to 41,500 Hectares, Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman's Lithium ...
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp ...
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
CanaFarma Announces Interim COO Resignation
TransCold Distribution, a Unilever Master Distributor, Adds KOMO Plant Based Foods to Its ...
Xphyto Announces Engagement of Consultants for Marketing and Promotional Activities
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 25.5 metres of 1.13% Ni, 0.61% Cu, Including 4.5 metres of 2.96% ...
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...