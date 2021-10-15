checkAd

United, Chase and Visa Join Forces to Support World Food Day and Hunger Relief Efforts Across the Globe

In recognition and support of World Food Day on October 16, United Airlines, Chase and Visa are collaborating to reward United Visa Cardmembers who donate to non-profit organizations that provide hunger relief to communities in need. Between October 15 and November 30, 2021, eligible United MileagePlus Visa Cardmembers will receive five total miles for every dollar donated up to $1,000 in donations per eligible card made to the following organizations:

  • Rise Against Hunger: an international hunger relief organization focused on growing a global movement to end hunger by empowering communities, nourishing lives and responding to emergencies.
  • World Central Kitchen: a non-profit that uses the power of food to nourish communities and strengthen economies in times of crisis and beyond.
  • Feeding America: the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States dedicated to fighting domestic hunger through a network of 200 food banks.

Customers will receive five total miles per dollar donated from the following cards: United Gateway℠ Visa Card, United℠ Explorer Visa Card, United Quest℠ Visa Card, United Club℠ Visa Card, United Club℠ Infinite Visa Card, United℠ Business Visa Card and United Club℠ Business Visa Card.

World Food Day is celebrated annually on October 16 to commemorate the founding of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). It promotes worldwide awareness and action for those who suffer from hunger and for the need to ensure healthy diets for all. According to the FAO, more than 3 billion people (almost 40 percent of the world’s population) cannot afford a healthy diet.

“We’re proud to partner with United and Visa to provide cardmembers with a rewarding way to support efforts to address the hunger crisis in the U.S. and across the world,” said Laurinda Rainey, General Manager of United Co-Brand Cards at Chase. “Access to nutritious food is a key component of a healthy life that everyone should enjoy, and World Food Day is an opportunity for us to highlight the critical work of these charities focused on this noble effort.”

“This World Food Day, we’re encouraging our cardmembers to support three non-profits that we regularly work with to help provide relief for those who suffer from hunger across the globe,” said Suzi Cabo, United’s managing director, global community engagement. “We look forward to collaborating with Chase and Visa to offer our valued United Visa Cardmembers a unique opportunity to earn rewards and support organizations providing direct aid to those impacted the hardest by the hunger crisis.”

"The global pandemic has impacted individuals, communities and businesses globally in devastating ways, including affecting their economic livelihoods” said Beth Hurvitz, SVP and Global Head of Social Impact at Visa. "Visa is proud to join with United and Chase to support this campaign, which will help support the global fight to end hunger."

To learn more or to donate to these organizations, customers can visit united.com/endhunger.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States with assets of $3.8 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves more than 60 million American households with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: More than 4,700 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.

About United

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of UAL is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

About Visa

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world's leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network – enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company's relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of digital commerce on any device for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce.

