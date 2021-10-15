Regions Financial Updates Earnings Release and Call Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) on Friday announced an updated issuance date for the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2021 results. The results will now be released pre-market open on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, rather than on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, as previously announced.

Regions executives will also host a conference call at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, to review the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2021 results. A link to the live audio webcast of the conference call, along with supplementary materials, will be made available on Regions’ Investor Relations website, and dial-in information for audio replays of the conference call will be provided at a later date.