Regions Financial Updates Earnings Release and Call Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results
Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) on Friday announced an updated issuance date for the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2021 results. The results will now be released pre-market open on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, rather than on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, as previously announced.
Regions executives will also host a conference call at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, to review the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2021 results. A link to the live audio webcast of the conference call, along with supplementary materials, will be made available on Regions’ Investor Relations website, and dial-in information for audio replays of the conference call will be provided at a later date.
About Regions Financial Corporation
Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $156 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,300 banking offices and approximately 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211015005061/en/
