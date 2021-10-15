WESCO Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC) will hold its third quarter 2021 earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Dial-in details are below. The live audio webcast and presentation slides of the earnings call will be accessible on the investor relations section of WESCO’s website, www.wesco.com. The link to the webcast replays will be posted in the Events and Webcasts section of WESCO's Investor Relations website.

WESCO will also be participating in the Baird 2021 Global Industrial Conference on November 10 and the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on December 2. Details about WESCO’s participation will be available in the coming weeks.