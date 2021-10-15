checkAd

WESCO Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC) will hold its third quarter 2021 earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Dial-in details are below. The live audio webcast and presentation slides of the earnings call will be accessible on the investor relations section of WESCO’s website, www.wesco.com. The link to the webcast replays will be posted in the Events and Webcasts section of WESCO's Investor Relations website.

WESCO will also be participating in the Baird 2021 Global Industrial Conference on November 10 and the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on December 2. Details about WESCO’s participation will be available in the coming weeks.

Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call Dial-In Access

   

Live Access

 

Replay Access

United States: 1 844 200 6205
United States (Local): 1 646 904 5544

Canada dial-in number (Toll-Free): 1 833 950 0062
Canada dial-in number (Local): 1 226 828 7575
All other locations: +1 929 526 1599
Access code: 881498

 

A recording will be available beginning 11/04/2021 at 12:00pm ET until 11/11/2021 at 12:00pm ET

 

UK (Local): 0204 525 0658
US (Local): 1 929 458 6194
US Toll Free: 1 866 813 9403
All other locations: +44 204 525 0658
Access Code: 336281

About WESCO International: WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. A publicly traded FORTUNE 500 company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, WESCO is a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Pro forma 2020 annual sales were over $16 billion, including Anixter International Inc., which it acquired in June 2020. WESCO offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs nearly 18,000 people, maintains relationships with approximately 30,000 suppliers, and serves more than 125,000 customers worldwide. With nearly 1,500,000 products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, WESCO provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. WESCO operates approximately 800 branches, warehouses and sales offices in more than 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.

Wertpapier


