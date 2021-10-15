checkAd

Granite to Participate in First Construction Inclusion Week

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today its support of the inaugural Construction Inclusion Week, taking place October 18-22, 2021. Construction Inclusion Week, which coincides with Granite’s internal Inclusion Core Value month, was conceived by an industry consortium, “Time for Change,” in 2020. The stated purpose of the group is to “identify ways to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in construction.” “Time for Change” has developed a website with a wide breadth of daily exercises and “Toolbox Talks” to guide meaningful conversations.

“Inclusion is a Core Value at Granite, so we were naturally excited to support Construction Inclusion Week,” said Granite President and CEO Kyle Larkin. “We recognize the importance of building an open and accepting culture and believe it is our responsibility to do so. We encourage everyone to get involved with the important work that will take place across our industry during Construction Inclusion Week.”

“I am glad to see the construction industry dedicating this kind of effort to exploring issues of inclusion, how we can build better culture, and better measure success in bringing people of all backgrounds into construction,” added Granite VP of Inclusive Diversity, Jorge Quezada. “Just like the annual Safety Week program, I believe that Inclusion Week has the potential to improve the entire industry.”

In addition, Granite will use both its internal and social media platforms to communicate the importance of inclusion in the industry and promote a focus on creating and maintaining a culture that is welcoming to diversity and supportive of inclusion.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

