Graphene & Solar Technologies New Shareholder Letter & Update

(OTC: GSTX) Graphene & Solar Technologies Limited, releases Shareholder Letter & Company Update.

  1. Acquisition of high-tech “Thin-Film” nanotech development corp., Cima NanoTech, including 120 leading-edge, “thin-film” technology patents and applications for a purchase price of US $47 million.
  2. Graphene manufacturing factory for industrial and electronics-grade (CVD) graphene for July 2022, at the Brisbane Technology Park, Queensland, Australia.
  3. Transparent Clear & Flexible photovoltaic and thin-film solar applications in final development of production processes and techniques.
  4. Development of new applications for producing low-cost high-output electric vehicle batteries.
  5. New Thin-film anti-freeze and auto-windshields heating applications, battery or solar-powered.
  6. Development and production of GSTX-owned, patented “Thin-Film” applications for manufacturing EMF shielding in 5G Networks to eliminate electro-magnetic interference.
  7. Air-to-Water Extraction/Harvester Unit.

The GSTX-designed Air -to-Water Extraction/Harvester unit, with no moving parts, is suitable for home/office and for remote locations and is designed to supply clean water for outdoor locations, or an entire household. Air-to-Water Harvester units can generate from the Atmosphere/Air 50 gallons to 10,000 gallons per day, depending upon installation configurations. The unit can be installed in “Water Harvester Farms” or parallel units. The GSTX proprietary Water Harvester technology system will operate efficiently on electricity, solar, wind and/or battery power systems.

GSTX has successfully focused upon developing environmentally sustainable (ESG) Alternative Energy Solutions, utilizing the new “wonder material” Graphene and GSTX “Thin-Film nano-technology” applications. In May 2021, US Thin-Film Corporation (USTFC-Nevada), a 100%-owned GSTX subsidiary, completed the US $47 million acquisition of an internationally recognized “Thin-Film” technology development corporation, Cima NanoTech Holdings, with globally recognized unique patent portfolio of 120 advanced technologies and patented Thin-film applications originally developed in Israel, but now entirely USA-owned by GSTX. The patents cover the production of Transparent Conductive Thin Films (TCF).

Thin-Film solar applications are a recent solar industry innovation. When combined with graphene and nanotech technologies, it significantly advances the efficiency of solar industry technologies. Transparent, flexible, seamless, and light-weight solar panels will largely replace the existing metal-framed solar installations, especially for solar powered windows in high-rise buildings, creating significant operating cost savings.

The CEO of GSTX, Roger May, has advised that “GSTX is a leading-edge, high-tech developer of Renewable Alternative Energy systems, 'ESG' compliant, with exclusive rights to High Purity Quartz mineral deposits (15 million tons). The highly experienced GSTX international technology team has predominantly worked together since 2007 and has extensive knowledge on all aspects of the Photovoltaic (PV) solar industry, and essential materials production, as well as a unique knowledge and experience of supply essential production materials for the high-end electronics and semi-conductor production materials."

Shareholder Update -The attached Web-Link provides a complete copy of the recent September 2021 GSTX Shareholder Update.

Web-link to Graphene & Solar Technologies Shareholder Update:
https://www.gstx.solar/documents/GSTX%20SHAREHOLDER%20UPDATE%20SEPTEMB ...

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not strictly historical facts are "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are based on GSTX’s current assumptions, beliefs and expectations, and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause GSTX’s actual results to be materially different from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.




