Horizon Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Vivid Seats Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horizon Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:HZAC) (“Horizon”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that in an extraordinary general meeting on October 14, 2021, its shareholders voted to approve its proposed business combination (the “business combination”) with Vivid Seats Inc. (“Vivid Seats”), one of the leading secondary ticketing marketplaces in the country. Approximately 95.5% of the votes cast at the meeting were in favor of the business combination.

Horizon also announced today that in a special meeting of its public warrant holders, such holders voted to approve its proposed warrant agreement amendment. Approximately 99.9% of the votes cast at the meeting were in favor of the warrant agreement amendment.

The business combination is expected to close on October 18, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions. Following the consummation of the business combination, the common stock and warrants of Vivid Seats are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols “SEAT” and “SEATW,” respectively, on October 19, 2021.

About Vivid Seats
Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace committed to becoming the ultimate partner for connecting fans to the live events, artists, and teams they love. Based on the belief that everyone should “Experience It Live”, the Chicago-based company provides exceptional value by providing one of the widest selections of events and tickets in North America and an industry leading Vivid Seats Rewards program where all fans earn on every purchase. Vivid Seats has been chosen as the official ticketing partner by some of the biggest brands in the entertainment industry including ESPN, Rolling Stone, and the Los Angeles Clippers. Through its proprietary software and unique technology, Vivid Seats drives the consumer and business ecosystem for live event ticketing and enables the power of shared experiences to unite people. Vivid Seats is recognized by Newsweek as America’s Best Company for Customer Service in ticketing. Fans who want to have the best live experiences can start by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app, going to vividseats.com, or calling at 866-848-8499.

