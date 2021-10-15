checkAd

Fusion Fuel Announces Senior Hires as Company Strengthens Core Capabilities, Prepares to Expand Geographic Footprint

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2021, 15:00  |  40   |   |   

DUBLIN, Ireland, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) ("Fusion Fuel"), an emerging leader in the green hydrogen sector, announced a number of senior appointments that will help position the Company to better navigate the increasingly dynamic hydrogen market and meet the growing demand for its solar-to-green hydrogen technology.

The new hires – Mario Garma, Gavin Jones, Cátia Carvalho and Luís Castanheira – will all serve as new department heads, broadening the Company’s geographic footprint, corporate functions and importantly continuing to strengthen the Group’s R&D program, which sits at the core of Fusion Fuel's competitive advantage.

Frederico Figueira de Chaves, Fusion Fuel’s Chief Financial Officer, offered his thoughts on the new hires: “We are excited to welcome these immensely talented individuals to the Fusion Fuel team. This is a critical time for the Company as we begin to ramp up our commercial operations across the globe. We are seeing a remarkable amount of commercial interest in our HEVO-SOLAR solution, driven in part by the spike in natural gas and electricity prices, which has drastically altered the economics of grey hydrogen and grid-based green hydrogen production. While energy prices may normalize, we are confident that green hydrogen is the only viable solution to the decarbonization challenges the world faces. The strong leadership team we are building will position us to deliver on our growth ambitions in markets where green hydrogen is a strategic priority, both within and outside of Europe.”

  • Mario Garma, Head of EMEA, Member of the Executive Committee – Mario has more than 17 years of experience in the industrial gases industry at Air Products. During his tenure, Mario’s work has focused primarily on strategic planning, operations and energy management, and production process improvement. While at Air Products, he held several roles, most recently as Head of Development of Strategic Infrastructure for Green Hydrogen for Southern Europe and previously was Production and Energy Manager for Southern Europe, Process Engineer, as well as Asset Development Manager where he led the infrastructure development process for entry into the Moroccan market.
    Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fusion Fuel Announces Senior Hires as Company Strengthens Core Capabilities, Prepares to Expand Geographic Footprint DUBLIN, Ireland, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) ("Fusion Fuel"), an emerging leader in the green hydrogen sector, announced a number of senior appointments that will help position the Company to better …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
BASF partners with WBENC to advance supplier diversity and inclusion, launches new Chemical ...
Nevada Gold Mines Completes Exchange Transaction to Consolidate South Arturo Property
Luckin Coffee Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan
Osino Announces Upsizing of Previously Announced Private Placement
BCB Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.16 Per Share
Wikileaf Technologies Early Warning News Release in Accordance with National Instrument 62-103
François Gratton to transition to the roles of Chair, TELUS Health and Chair, TELUS Agriculture at ...
Metso Outotec Metallurgical Results Received
Pender Growth Fund Announces Partial Redemption of its PPI Legacy Shares
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
PAOG Confirms Plans For First CBD Nutraceutical Revenue In 2021 Targeting $16 Billion Market
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...