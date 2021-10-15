Fusion Fuel Announces Senior Hires as Company Strengthens Core Capabilities, Prepares to Expand Geographic Footprint
DUBLIN, Ireland, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) ("Fusion Fuel"), an emerging leader in the green hydrogen sector, announced a number of senior appointments
that will help position the Company to better navigate the increasingly dynamic hydrogen market and meet the growing demand for its solar-to-green hydrogen technology.
The new hires – Mario Garma, Gavin Jones, Cátia Carvalho and Luís Castanheira – will all serve as new department heads, broadening the Company’s geographic footprint, corporate functions and importantly continuing to strengthen the Group’s R&D program, which sits at the core of Fusion Fuel's competitive advantage.
Frederico Figueira de Chaves, Fusion Fuel’s Chief Financial Officer, offered his thoughts on the new hires: “We are excited to welcome these immensely talented individuals to the Fusion Fuel team. This is a critical time for the Company as we begin to ramp up our commercial operations across the globe. We are seeing a remarkable amount of commercial interest in our HEVO-SOLAR solution, driven in part by the spike in natural gas and electricity prices, which has drastically altered the economics of grey hydrogen and grid-based green hydrogen production. While energy prices may normalize, we are confident that green hydrogen is the only viable solution to the decarbonization challenges the world faces. The strong leadership team we are building will position us to deliver on our growth ambitions in markets where green hydrogen is a strategic priority, both within and outside of Europe.”
- Mario Garma, Head of EMEA, Member of the Executive Committee – Mario has more than 17 years of experience in the industrial gases industry at Air Products. During his tenure, Mario’s work has
focused primarily on strategic planning, operations and energy management, and production process improvement. While at Air Products, he held several roles, most recently as Head of Development of
Strategic Infrastructure for Green Hydrogen for Southern Europe and previously was Production and Energy Manager for Southern Europe, Process Engineer, as well as Asset Development Manager where he
led the infrastructure development process for entry into the Moroccan market.
