Fusion Fuel Announces Senior Hires as Company Strengthens Core Capabilities, Prepares to Expand Geographic Footprint

DUBLIN, Ireland, Oct. 15, 2021 Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) ("Fusion Fuel"), an emerging leader in the green hydrogen sector, announced a number of senior appointments that will help position the Company to better navigate the increasingly dynamic hydrogen market and meet the growing demand for its solar-to-green hydrogen technology.



The new hires – Mario Garma, Gavin Jones, Cátia Carvalho and Luís Castanheira – will all serve as new department heads, broadening the Company’s geographic footprint, corporate functions and importantly continuing to strengthen the Group’s R&D program, which sits at the core of Fusion Fuel's competitive advantage.