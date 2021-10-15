Celsion Corporation Announces Time of Oral Presentation at International Vaccines Congress
Chief Science Officer Dr. Khursheed Anwer to Deliver Virtual Presentation Monday, October 18 at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time
LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN), a clinical-stage development company focused on DNA mediated immunotherapy and next-generation nucleic vaccines, announces that a time of Monday, October 18, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. Eastern time has been set for Khursheed Anwer, Ph.D., executive vice president and chief science officer, to deliver his presentation at the International Vaccines Congress. A link to Dr. Anwer’s presentation, titled “Immunogenicity of DNA Vaccines based on Multicistronic Vectors and Synthetic DNA Delivery Systems,” will be available on Celsion’s website at that time and can be viewed here.
The virtual conference is being held October 18-19, 2021.
About the PLACCINE Platform
PLACCINE is Celsion’s proprietary plasmid and DNA delivery technology and the subject of a provisional patent application that covers a broad range of next-generation DNA vaccines. An adaptation of the Company’s TheraPlas technology, PLACCINE is a DNA vaccine technology platform characterized by a single plasmid DNA with multiple coding regions. The plasmid vector is designed to express multiple pathogen antigens along with a potent immune modifier. It is delivered via a synthetic delivery system and has the potential to be easily modified to create vaccines against a multitude of infectious diseases, addressing:
- Viral Mutations: PLACCINE may offer broad-spectrum and mutational resistance (variants) by targeting multiple antigens on a single plasmid vector.
- Enhanced Efficacy: The potent immune modifiers such as cytokines and chemokines may improve humoral and cellular responses to viral antigens and can be incorporated in the plasmid.
- Durable Efficacy: PLACCINE delivers a DNA plasmid-based antigen that can result in durable antigen exposure and a robust vaccine response to viral antigens.
- Storage & Distribution: PLACCINE allows for stability that is compatible with manageable vaccine storage and distribution.
-
Dosing & Administration: PLACCINE is a synthetic delivery system that should require a simple injection that does not require viruses or special equipment to deliver its
payload.
