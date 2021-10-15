checkAd

NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+ Comes to Nintendo Switch

Motorsport Games’ Officially Licensed NASCAR Game Will Be Playable on the Popular Gaming Console Starting on November 19, 2021, with Pre-Orders Available Now

MIAMI, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”), a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, announces today the pre-sale and release dates for NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+ on Nintendo Switch. The game, the first ever NASCAR title to come to Nintendo Switch consoles, will launch on November 19, 2021, with pre-orders live across retail & digital stores starting at noon ET on October 15, 2021. A first look at the trailer can be found here. Pre-orders can be placed here.

NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+, the official video game of the 2020 NASCAR season, brings to life the world’s most popular stock car racing series. Gamers get put behind the wheel and are challenged to seek glory and become the NASCAR Cup Series champion. NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+ on Nintendo Switch includes everything found in the NASCAR Heat 5 Ultimate Edition, plus the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series cars, roster and primary paint schemes. The previous 2020 official teams, drivers, cars and schedule from the three NASCAR National Series and Xtreme Dirt Tour races, featuring 39 authentic tracks, remain in the game as well. Further featured content includes 2020 Throwback and Playoff paint schemes, Tony Stewart as a playable character and more!

“Motorsport Games is thrilled to announce the first NASCAR title for Nintendo Switch, bringing the joy of racing to an entirely new base of players,” said Dmitry Kozko, CEO of Motorsport Games. “Our dedicated fans have been vocal in wanting to get a Nintendo Switch version of NASCAR and with our new launch they are now finally able to take the sport with them no matter where they go. NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+ furthers Motorsport Games’ commitment to optionality, improves the game in many areas that our players will appreciate and brings everything that makes our NASCAR games truly authentic over to this new console.”

NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+ for Nintendo Switch, developed and published by Motorsport Games, comes complete with a robust list of features and modes. Career Mode allows players to progress through other series (Xtreme Dirt Series, Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series) to reach the NASCAR Cup Series, or jump right in and start at the top level. Career Mode also brings improved stat tracking, collects progress throughout an entire career and offers detailed insights into your performance. The Nintendo Switch version of the game contains all of the existing features found in NASCAR Heat 5, including gameplay enhancements to AI, more camera options and the option for DNF’s. In the Testing Mode, players can perfect their racing lines and experiment to find the best car setup for each track. With the online Challenge Mode, players are provided with unique race scenarios to compete with a variety of gameplay options.

